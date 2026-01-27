‘WWE Raw’ (01/26/26): 3 Things We Loved & 1 We Didn’t

It’s the go-home WWE Raw to the first PLE of the year: the Royal Rumble. Taking place this weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the event is taking shape. There’s a world title on the line as well as AJ Styles’ career. As expected with the go-home shows, WWE has a loaded Raw. Let’s get into everything you missed — the good, the bad — and what we loved.

Loved: Styles vs. Punk: One Last Time

The last time these two fought was in 2004. They were much different then. Punk would be well on his way to WWE within the next few years while Styles would solidify himself as Mr. TNA. Styles opened Raw saying that there’s people backstage he would love to wrestle one last time. Last year was the year of John Cena, so there’s no reason 2026 can’t be the year of AJ Styles. He also says he wants one last world title. Punk walks out and offers him a title match tonight. Unfortunately, the match didn’t have a clear winner. Finn Balor appeared out of nowhere, attacking Punk and causing a DQ. He hit three Coup de Graces on Punk.

STYLES CLASH AND PUNK KICKED OUT 😱 pic.twitter.com/fhShXTtfhP — WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2026

Didn’t: Too Many Rumble Declarations

I miss the times when the spectacle of the Royal Rumble was you really had no idea who would come out. In the last week alone, at least where the women are concerned, half the field has been announced on television. Bring back the mystique of the Rumble, please. Tonight alone Je’Von Evans, the entire Vision stable (yes, including Bron Breakker), Oba Femi, and Becky Lynch declared.

Loved: Nattie isn’t coming to play!

Tonight, WWE aired a video promo of Nattie who claims she “made” Maxxine Dupri. But she didn’t fail herself, she failed Nattie. She proclaims herself a whole new Nattie. While Natalya “elevates” Nattie “decimates.” Personally this is the best promo we’ve ever seen form Nattie and I really love this presentation. I’m glad she’s getting the chance to show it off to a bigger audience.

"Natalya elevates, but Nattie DECIMATES" 👊@NatbyNature is DONE playing nice and is coming for @maxxinedupri! pic.twitter.com/Y71hjHZQRM — WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2026

Loved: New Tag Team Contenders

I appreciate when WWE remembers they have more than one or two tag teams in the tag divisions. Such was the case tonight when Alpha Academy picked up a title opportunity. Giving them a title run wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world, especially with Naomi and Jimmy Uso so close to the birth of their first child together. It’s the least harmful choice!