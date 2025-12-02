’WWE Raw’ (12/01/25) Results: ‘Survivor Series’ Fall Out

This week’s episode of WWE Raw begins the fall out from a pretty controversial Survivor Series PLE. We find out the “Last Time Is Now” finals, Liv Morgan appears with the Judgment Day, and The Vision address their actions in WarGames.



Keep reading for the results of this week’s WWE Raw…

A New side of Jey Uso

Jey Uso and LA Knight are set to do battle in the semi-finals of the “Last Time Is Now” tourney. Knight picks up the pinfall victory, which makes Uso snap. He hits his head against the announce table and throws things around. It’s definitely a more intense version than we are used to seeing, especially considering the odd WarGames moment where he stopped mid-match to do his “Yeet” entrance all over again.



JEY USO HAS LOST IT. 😳



Frustration is an understatement.



What's next for him? pic.twitter.com/N7Ix3fVV9r — WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2025

Here comes Nattie

A vignette of Maxxine Dupri training with Natalya in what can only be assumed is The Hart Dungeon plays. The new Women’s Intercontinental Champion is putting in some serious work, but we also see the debut of “Nattie.”

"AGAIN." 😤



THIS IS HOW CHAMPIONS ARE MADE. pic.twitter.com/78kJqoZ5Lo — WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2025

Since re-signing with WWE and having more opportunities to work on the independents, Natalya has crafted this character that is more true to herself, and it’s really gotten over with fans. It’s cool to see it finally coming to the television screen.

The Ring General Advances

As expected, Gunther beat Solo Sikoa to move onto the finals of the “Last Time Is Now” tournament. LA Knight came down to stand face-to-face with him. John Cena’s last match is officially less than two weeks away, and really either man has a case for why he should be Cena’s final opponent. Knight was once becoming the guy — but he’s been floating as of late. A match, let alone a win, against Cena could give him the momentum he desperately needs.

HERE WE GO! 🔥



JOHN CENA'S FINAL OPPONENT WILL EITHER BE LA KNIGHT or GUNTHER!



KNIGHT & GUNTHER go one-on-one THIS FRIDAY on SmackDown. Winner faces John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13th! pic.twitter.com/2UC31qB9NO — WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2025

On the other hand, it’s Gunther. Not only does it not make sense for him to lose against Knight, but a match with Cena writes itself. He defeated Goldberg in his retirement match earlier this year so defeating Cena would just be another accolade to his future Hall of Fame career.

Bron Breakker Calls His Shot

Breakker wasted no time post-WarGames win to call out his next target. The Vision came to the ring to boast about defeating CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and The Usos. Paul Heyman gave praise to his crew but when Breakker got on the mic all hell broke loose.

"CM Punk is nothing but a SOFT A** B****!" 🤬



Bron Breakker is GOING OFF RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/bjCfhqjaRB — WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2025

He was slinging insults left and right and he thought it would be harder to pin the guy who calls himself “The Best In The World.” Breakker then demands a World Heavyweight Championship match on the January 5th episode of WWE Raw.

Women’s Tag Team clash

Following WarGames, the baby faces are ready to get back to work, and that means taking out The Kabuki Warriors. While Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are adamant they have first dibs on a title match because they never got their rematch, RHIYO think differently. Flair and Bliss failed to beat Asuka and Kairi Sane so they need to go to the back of the line.

That’s how we get the main event: Flair and Bliss vs. RHIYO. The match itself is chock full of nearfalls, but it’s the Kabuki Warriors who get the four women disqualified. As they make their way to the ring and take everyone out, Lyra Valkyria and Bayley rush to make the save. But… Judgment Day is looming.

RHEA & IYO…

FLAIR & BLISS…

BAYLEY & LYRA…

THE JUDGMENT DAY…



Is there anyone the Kabuki Warriors haven’t made enemies with? 😳



EVERYBODY WANTS THE WOMEN'S TAG TEAM TITLES! pic.twitter.com/JvridrxHXN — WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2025

Rodriguez, Perez and Morgan all run down and lay waste of their own. Perez and Rodriguez hold the tag titles high but as Morgan gets in the ring Perez goes to hand the belt to her. Morgan shakes her head and holds both of her teammates hands high instead.

