WWE Raw Results (01/05/2026): WWE Turns Upside Down for ‘Stranger Things’ Collab

It’s officially the one-year anniversary of WWE Raw moving to Netflix! In collaboration with Netflix and Stranger Things, the WWE Superstars are taking a trip to The Upside Down.

The Women’s Tag Team Championships are on the line as well as the World Heavyweight Championship. CM Punk will defend the title in the main event of tonight’s show against The Vision’s Bron Breakker.

Rhea Ripley and IYO Sky Win Tag Team Gold!

The first Raw episode of the year is calling for a new set of Women’s Tag Team Champions. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY have finally defeated The Kabuki Warriors. They’ve been feuding for weeks; their last title shot ended by DQ. But Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have already made it known they want next. RHIYO won after two Riptides and an Over The Moonsault from IYO. She kept Kairi out of the match with a tope suicida while Ripley picked up the pin over Asuka.

AJ Styles Slaps Gunther

The Ring General cuts Styles off before he can speak. He proclaims himself the best wrestler in the company right now. He’s the man that made John Cena tap out like a little you-know-what. So what is Styles going to about it Gunther wonders? He slaps him and takes the microphone. They have an intense stand off as the crowd chants for Styles. Styles asks what he’s going to do about it and when he does nothing, Styles exits the ring. As he walks up the ramp he continues to shout insults at him. They will do battle on next week’s episode of WWE Raw live from Germany.

Maxxine Dupri Defends Women’s IC Title

Becky looks to reclaim the Women’s IC Title she lost in a shocking effort last year. Due to interference from AJ Lee, it distracted her long enough for Maxxine to get a sneaky pin over Becky.

Maxxine had the early control over Becky, showing how much she’s grown over the last year. They had some great exchanges and near-falls. Toward the end of the match, Maxxine locked in the Ankle Lock but Becky is able to roll over and take the pressure off. Maxxine stays on her but Becky uses the ropes to bend backwards, pinning Maxxine flat on the mat. Becky wins the Women’s IC Title! This is her second reign as champion.

Becky gets the WIN! 🏆 @BeckyLynchWWE is now a 2x Women's Intercontinental Champion! pic.twitter.com/T2bMrlWeCv — WWE (@WWE) January 6, 2026

Raquel Rodriguez Attacks Stephanie Vaquer

Stephanie Vaquer limps to the ring with a boot on. She cuts a promo, explaining that an injury won’t stop her and she is coming for more. She wants everyone in the locker room. Raquel attacks her from behind and goes after her leg. She then grabs a chair and puts her leg through it but Adam Pearce and other WWE personnel stop her. When she makes it backstage, Raquel attacks again. It’s a way to momentarily keep her off screen to recover (hopefully it’s not too serious of an injury).

CM Punk Wins First Championship Defense

Breakker, naturally, dominated a lot of this match. At one point, it even seemed like he had it in the bag. The rest of the vision — Logan Paul, Austin Theory and Bronson Reed — appeared ringside. While Breakker distracted the referee, Theory slid into the ring and delivered a Curb Stomp to Punk. Dragon Lee, Penta, and Rey Mysterio came to Punk’s aid. Eventually all the distractions were out of the way, allowing Breakker to set up for the Spear. Punk gets out of the way and lands the GTS. Breakker kicks out! The match continues on, both men landing their signature moves, until Punk landed another GTS out of nowhere to secure the victory.

