‘WWE Raw’ Results (10/27/25): CM Punk and Jey Uso Face-Off

This week’s episode of WWE Raw is the go-home episode for Saturday Night’s Main Event. scheduled for the weekend. Tonight’s episode includes a face-off between CM Punk and Jey Uso ahead of their match for the WHC, Nikki Bella returning for singles action against Roxanne Perez, a Women’s Tag Team Championship match, and more.

CM Punk and Jey Uso Face-Off

CM Punk and Jey Uso get yet another shot at the World Heavyweight Championship this weekend. After Seth Rollins was forced to vacate the championship, the match was made official last week. Punk was fired up when he came to the ring, claiming he has unfinished business in becoming champion. He also noted that Uso’s actions last week showed his true colors to Punk and then asked Uso how “far” he’s willing to go to win the title. Uso explained he did what was best for him and that he’d be taking Punk out this weekend.

Intercontinental #1 Contendership

Following Rusev’s loss last week, Penta and Rusev squared off for another shot at the Intercontinental Championship. While both men looked strong throughout the match, Los Tres Americanos made sure to cause a ruckus. They forced a double Disqualification, meaning there is no current #1 Contender for the IC title. This works out in Dominik Mysterio’s favor for now as he loves to cheat, but that seems to be slipping, and fast.

Later in the evening, Mysterio ran into Raw GM Adam Pearce. He tried to explain that the interference was all LTA’s idea, but it was too late. Pearce declares that on Saturday, Mysterio will defend his IC belt in a triple threat: Mysterio vs. Rusev vs. Penta.

Bron Breakker Takes LA Knight Out of the Equation

Following the face off between Punk and Uso, LA Knight noted that whoever wins the match he will be waiting to face. The Vision didn’t like this too much as they were taken out of the Battle Royal last minute last Monday night. Paul Heyman explained that the only thing standing in their way of gold is Knight. He was able to pull strings to get the match for tonight.

Knight put up a real fight despite Breakker’s power and Bronson Reed who attempted to get involved. However, once Breakker split him in half with a Spear, it was all over. So … I guess that settles that?

Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

In the main event is Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defending the Women’s Tag Team Championships against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. While the champions retained their fifth defense, they’ve already got their next challengers lined up.

The Kabuki Warriors — Asuka and Kairi Sane — didn’t let them celebrate for long. They want to regain the titles that they lost to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair last May. Asuka was forced to take time off to heal from injuries, but now that she’s back, she’s back with a vengeance.

