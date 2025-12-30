‘WWE Raw’ Results: Fan-Favorite Star Returns

It’s the final Monday Night Raw of 2025. Next week’s episode officially marks the first anniversary of WWE Raw‘s transition to Netflix. This week, however, there’s a pretty stacked card. Stephanie Vaquer defends the WWE Women’s World Championship against Nikki Bella and Raquel Rodriguez, the Tag Team Championships are on the line, Rey Mysterio is back, and The Vision has a lot to get off their chest.

Keep reading for the results of this week’s WWE Raw…

Videos by VICE

The Fate of The Judgment Day

Play video

Well, there you have it. Both Liv Morgan and Joe Tessitore confirmed that Dominik Mysterio will be out of action “indefinitely.” He sustained a shoulder injury on December 20th during a AAA event where he is a double champion for the promotion. It’s unknown whether or not Mysterio will be forced to vacate the Intercontinental Championship or not.

CM Punk gears up for first title defense

Play video

After winning the World Heavyweight Championship in November, CM Punk will defend his title for the first time on the January 5th episode of WWE Raw. Breakker called the champion out immediately after his team’s win at WarGames. Punk delivered a promo on WWE Raw, and tonight, Breakker verbally decimated him on the mic. The fire that burned inside of Punk is looking dimmer as the weeks go on. One promo isn’t the end all be all, but if it wasn’t his first title defense, I might be rooting for Breakker to take it home. Regardless, it should be a great showing for the rising star who is definitely World Champion material heading into 2026.

Stephanie Vaquer’s sneaky win

Play video

Stephanie had a lot to overcome in this week’s title defense, but as she’s proven every other time, she’s the woman for the job. At one point, after teasing it for the entirety of the match, Stephanie hits her Devil’s Kiss maneuver on Raquel. The most over wrestling move of the year? Perhaps. Nikki rolled up Raquel but her shoulders weren’t fully down on the mat, so it bought her time to recover. Raquel powered both women on her shoulders but the champion escaped. Nikki took the Powerbomb and Stephanie rolled her up for the pin.

Penta Returns to Monday Nights!

Play video

During Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio, Penta made his return. He suffered a shoulder injury in November during his match with Solo Sikoa. Theory dominated a lot of the match, but unfortunately, he still needed to use skeevy tactics. With Logan Paul in his corner, Paul pounced on Mysterio, forcing a DQ. This is when Penta returns, clearing the ring and holding Mysterio’s hand up high.

The Usos Win Tag Team Gold

Play video

The Usos challenged Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee for their titles. When it comes to tag team wrestling, The Usos have insane chemistry in the ring. They worked in tandem on the champions, making quick tags to stay fresh. The match took a turn when Styles attempted the Phenomenal Forearm but was intercepted by a Double Superkick.

Jimmy and Jey hit the 1D on Lee to win their ninth set of WWE Tag Team Championship gold. Given Styles is wrapping up his career in 2026, as fun as it’s been, getting the titles off of them sooner than later is imperative. Hopefully, they learned a thing or two from the mistakes on John Cena’s retirement tour!

Stay tuned to VICE for news on WWE.