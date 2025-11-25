‘WWE Raw’ (11/24/25) Results: See Who Gained Men’s WarGames Advantage

It’s officially Survivor Series week meaning we can expect two very story driven episodes of WWE programming this week. Roman Reigns will make an appearance after joining the Men’s WarGames team with Cody Rhodes, The Usos, and CM Punk. Additionally, there are two “Last Time Is Now” tournament quarterfinal matchups. Dominik Mysterio will also send a message to John Cena ahead of their title match this weekend.

Keep reading for everything that happened on tonight’s WWE Raw…

The Men Can’t Get On the same page for WarGames…

"You can be the QB on Fridays but here, I'm THE CHAMP!"



Whose team is it? TEAM CODY or TEAM PUNK? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/lg7skCed2k — WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2025

Roman Reigns opens the show but it isn’t long before he’s joined by both champions — Punk and Rhodes. Cody refers to the team as “his” which Punk takes as disrespect, given they’re on the red brand which is his show. If he wants to call it his team, he can do that on SmackDown. Reigns explains he doesn’t like either of them, but he hates The Vision and Paul Heyman a lot more. He doesn’t care whose team it is, he’s here to back up his family and exterminate the problem. Before he leaves the ring, he alludes to a future title shot. He doesn’t specify which championship he’s speaking of, which Punk presses him about. Reigns says they can figure it out themselves.

The OTC wants GOLD. 🏆



Can Roman Reigns be trusted at WarGames? pic.twitter.com/XrJK3hJvxf — WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2025

Gunther vs. Carmelo Hayes

Hayes narrowly escaped Bronson Reed last week, thanks to Rhodes, The Usos and Punk. This time he doesn’t have that advantage against The Ring General. However, he put up one hell of a fight. In the early going, he had no problem hanging with Gunther. Momentum started to shift though, but he refused to give up. Hayes had several near-falls, but once Gunther put Hayes into a sleeper hold it spelled trouble. He hit him with a Powerbomb for the win. Gunther now advances into the semifinal round of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament.

OKAY MELO 👏



Who will move one step closer to being John Cena's FINAL opponent?



CARMELO or GUNTHER? pic.twitter.com/EpWdAVPsSe — WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2025

Women’s WarGames Promo

The heel team — Becky Lynch, Lash Legend, Nia Jax and The Kabuki Warriors — enter the ring. Soon after their opponents come out and AJ Lee grabs the microphone. She says they’re all bark but she bites back. She claims there’s someone else waiting to get their hands on Lynch, too, handing the mic to Rhea Ripley. After a beat, Ripley hits Lynch in the head with it and a brawl ensues. At the end, the babyface team stands tall with the heels retreating.

AJ Lee doesn't BARK BARK BARK… she BITES.



These teams are READY FOR WAR THIS SATURDAY. 😤 pic.twitter.com/fUc0XqXWTO — WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2025

Penta vs. Solo Sikoa

The match ended quite early due to Penta landing awkwardly onto his left shoulder after hitting a Hurricanrana. The show went to commercial and an official looked as if they were helping pop it back into place. When Raw came back from commercial, the bell rang, and Sikoa was revealed the winner. Sikoa will face Gunther in the semifinal.

Who will get the Men’s WarGames Advantage?

Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul working together as a team? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/INNx2gIf7h — WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2025

The main event of tonight’s Raw is the men’s WarGames advantage match. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul are teaming together while the baby faces couldn’t get on the same side. Earlier in the show, the Usos pointed this out, offering themselves up. According to them, they were the only ones in the team on the same page.

At one point during the match, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker attempted to ruin interference. Rhodes and Punk neutralized them but Paul was able to use the distraction to roll up Jimmy Uso. He didn’t get to celebrate for long because Punk got in the ring and started pummeling him with punches. So the advantage is gained and goes to the heels… will the baby faces get on the same page? Guess only time will tell.



WHY WAIT UNTIL SATURDAY!?



We're getting a little WARGAMES preview TONIGHT! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9Fl9CuT2zT — WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2025

