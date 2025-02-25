‘WWE Raw’: Seth Rollins Sends Warning to Cody Rhodes

Seth Rollins made it clear on WWE Raw that he’s coming for Cody Rhodes.

The former World Heavyweight Champion interrupted the current Undisputed WWE Champion during an in-ring promo. Rhodes discussed The Rock’s proposal on last week’s SmackDown, wanting Rhodes’ “soul” in exchange for being “his” champion. Rhodes explained that all The Rock offered him were things he’d have to fight for alone. He also discussed their family lineages, sounding like he was deeply considering the offer.

Seth Rollins’ Confrontation on wwe raw

Rollins wasn’t having any of it, though. The two haven’t shared a ring since WrestleMania 40 last April and Rollins wasn’t letting him forget what happened. Not only did he help him fight off Roman Reigns and the Rock, but he also sacrificed himself for Rhodes to become champion.

Rollins wondered what Rhodes would gain from siding with The Rock given their troubled past. Not only that, he questioned whether or not the title was becoming a burden to him. In a low blow, Rhodes responded that it sounded as if Rollins was judgmental and threw him siding with The Authority back in 2014 in his face.

Rollins wasn’t having any of it, he wanted to make sure Rhodes made the right decision, unlike himself. Rollins explained that his goal was to win the Elimination Chamber on March 1st. He finished his promo with a warning: he’s coming for the championship.

The men’s Elimination Chamber this year is stacked with some of WWE’s heaviest hitters. There’s John Cena who proclaimed himself without having to qualify and CM Punk who immediately called out Cena after his win. Logan Paul won a match against Rey Mysterio to qualify. Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest round out the six competitors. An argument could be made for any man in this match to face Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. However, the biggest match they can do is undoubtedly Cena vs. Rhodes.