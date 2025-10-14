Another WWE Talent Confirms Their Departure

The WWE releases continue with WWE NXT talent Ridge Holland. Last week, several NXT talent, including Wes Lee, were suddenly released.

Holland has been under WWE contract since 2018 when he debuted in NXT as Luke Menzies. He eventually joined the main roster with Pete Dunne and Sheamus to form The Brawling Brutes. In 2023 he began a transition back to NXT where he won the NXT Tag Team Championships. The reign was short-lived, but he earned a No. 1 contender’s shot at the NXT World Title after beating his former tag partner. He’s been a major part of NXT and in 2025 alone has had some big career moments.

His last televised WWE match was in May. In September, he faced Moose on TNA, ending in no contest. He hurt his foot in that match, sustaining a Linsfranc injury. Holland shared on social media that once his current contract expires in November, it will not be renewed.

Ridge Holland Releases Statement on WWE Departure

“I’ve been informed that WWE will not be renewing my contract when it ends on November 14th,” he wrote. “WWE are still going to cover my rehab from injury but my guaranteed pay will end. Quite frustrating to say the least as I cannot work for another 6 months due to the aforementioned injury, with a family of 5 to support.

My career with WWE has been blighted by misfortune but I’m still thankful and grateful for the opportunity and experience. The shining light that has always kept me going is the HUGE support from a handful of special human beings. Thank you. I’m unsure what lies ahead of me in terms of wrestling but going forward I will be working hard to heal up and in that time I will be launching my own online coaching business so stay tuned.”

