WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso Win Big

The WWE Royal Rumble winners have been crowned — Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso are going to WrestleMania 41!

The Royal Rumble kicked off with the women’s match which is a stand out every year. This time around they opted not to lean heavily on the WWE Legends and Divas stars. This was especially refreshing because of the rising talent on the NXT roster.

Videos by VICE

Former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, current Champion Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Lash Legend, and Jaida Parker had remarkable showings. Additionally, Alexa Bliss made a stunning return as well as WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus Nikki Bella. Nikki previously appeared at the Netflix WWE Raw debut in early January.

2025 WWE Royal Rumble Winners

Play video

It’s safe to say Flair had a lot to overcome when she entered at No. 27. The final three ended up being Nia Jax, Flair, and Roxanne Perez whom Flair eliminated with ease. If nothing changes, she will have her choice of either Rhea Ripley or Tiffany Stratton to face at WrestleMania. With the way things are heading, Stratton seems like a safe bet but she does have a ton of history with Ripley.

As for Uso, he entered at No. 20 alongside several WWE heavyweights. CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and John Cena entered around the same time, so it was anyone’s game. The final four were Punk, Logan Paul, Cena, and Uso. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins had been eliminated moments before Paul took out Punk. This caused a brawl on the outside but the action in the ring continued. Cena then eliminated Paul which left two men standing.

The obvious choice was Cena who just competed in the final Royal Rumble of his career. He was a fan-favorite heading into the match alongside Uso. Reports that Cena and Cody Rhodes would face off at WrestleMania 41 only fueled the fire, so his loss here was shocking. Of course, he can still win the Elimination Chamber to headline the grandest stage of them all.