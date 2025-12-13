WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: How To Watch John Cena’s Last Match

This weekend, John Cena wraps up his Hall of Fame-worthy wrestling career. The 17-time World Champion embarked on a retirement tour at the start of 2025 that turned him heel, won him two championships, and turned him babyface again. Cena’s final match is the marquee of Saturday Night’s Main Event, but there are so many other matches worth sticking around for.

How To Watch SNME

Saturday Night’s Main Event is in partnership with Peacock, so as long as you’ve got a subscription, you don’t need to pay any additional fees to watch the event. Cena’s last match is taking place in Washington, D.C., at the Capital One Arena. The show starts at 8 p.m. ET. The Saturday Night’s Main Event Countdown show begins at 6 p.m. ET, streaming free on Peacock and WWE’s social channels.

SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT CARD

Other than Cena vs. Gunther (the new legend killer, perhaps?) There are three other confirmed matches taking place. When the event was being put together, Cena wanted to make sure that WWE highlights the future stars of the company, given the spectacle that this will be. Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently, Cena explained that when he started wrestling 23 years ago, he too was once a “no name.” Cena debuted in 2002 on SmackDown in an Open Challenge from Kurt Angle. He hopes that similar opportunities come to the talent in NXT.

“That was the start of this crazy ride,” Cena reflects. “So, 23 years later, I kind of want to return the favor, and you’re going to see some technically ‘minor leaguers’ step up to the plate and see if they can make an impact.”

Cody Rhodes and Bayley will take on two of NXT’s biggest talents while the Tag Team Champions — AJ Styles and Dragon Lee — mix it up with NXT and TNA. Cena confirmed to The Pat McAfee Show that as of now, he and Gunther will main event, contrary to internet rumors.

SNME full match card (in no particular order):

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. NXT Champion Oba Femi

Bayley vs. Sol Ruca

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee vs. Je’Von Evans and TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater

John Cena vs. Gunther

Stay tuned to VICE for live coverage during WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and to find out how Cena fares in his match against Gunther.