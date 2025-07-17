Seth Rollins gives return timeline for injury

Seth Rollins has given an update on his injury status.

During WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event last weekend, Rollins wrestled LA Knight, but the match ended abruptly once Rollins began favoring his knee. Fans spotted WWE personnel helping him to the back. At the post-show press conference, Triple H noted that results were “inconclusive” and Rollins would undergo additional testing — including an MRI — on Monday.

Rollins spoke on his injury during his guest spot on the Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday. He noted that he felt his knee “pop and buckle” during the match.

“There was some imaging; it was a little too swollen, so we’re going to take another look, hopefully in a week or two here in LA,” Rollins said. “Try to get some sort of firm diagnosis and we can go from there. I am not a doctor, I only know my body and what I feel. What I feel is that this is going to be me out for an extended period of time.”

Rollins has suffered many knee injuries over the years, frustratingly during the highs of his career. Last year, he suffered a torn MCL which he wrestled with through WrestleMania 41 season. He took time off to heal, returning last summer. Rollins added that he hopes to be back in time for WrestleMania 43 next year.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve been injured, it won’t be the last time. I’ve always got WrestleMania in the back of my mind. Can I make it back for WrestleMania season? I feel good about that. Beyond a firm timeline, I just won’t know until we receive a clearer answer from the MRI. That’s where it’s at.”

Despite Rollins’ comments, conflicting reports have emerged over the last few days regarding the legitimacy of his injury. POST Wrestling‘s John Pollock claims he was told last Thursday that Rollins would have an injury angle. It’s unclear if it’s a worked injury or if he’s hurt and it’s a cover to keep him in the mix. As Paul Heyman stated on WWE Raw this week, he has until next summer to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

