WWE Shaking Up Raw and SmackDown Commentary Teams for Netflix Debut

The WWE Raw and SmackDown broadcast teams are headed for a change come January.

Over the summer WWE announced that Joe Tessitore would take over commentary duties on Monday Night Raw. He was the replacement for Michael Cole who transitioned to SmackDown. That’s all about to change according to WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque. During a media event at Netflix headquarters this week, Levesque let it slip that Pat McAfee is returning soon. “Letting the cat out of the bag a little bit right now,” Levesque said. “Pat [McAfee is] actually about to come back with us here, full-time on Monday Night Raw.”

New Broadcast Teams Headed to WWE?

Levesque also noted that McAfee will re-team with Cole so it seems that Tessitore is moving to the blue brand. McAfee returned to the desk in January for the Royal Rumble after missing nearly a year. McAfee announced an “indefinite hiatus” from WWE in August as the fall sports season rolled in. He holds several hosting duties, including ESPN’s weekly College GameDay show, his hit daily show The Pat McAfee Show, and regular NFL coverage.

“An absolute honor to be asked back. A Childhood dream realized every single time I’m lucky enough to be in an arena with the WWE Universe. Can’t wait to be talking into a microphone next to Michael Cole again. He’s the goat,” McAfee wrote on X. I’m excited to tell the worldwide audience on Netflix how great the WWE Superstars are … and how big of scumbags some of ‘em are too. Let’s go.”

A new report from the Wrestling Observer indicates there may be more shake-ups coming. According to the report, the SmackDown announce team is “up in the air.” While Tessitore and Wade Barrett have been a solid duo on Raw, there’s talk that Corey Graves may accompany him instead and Barrett could shift back to NXT.