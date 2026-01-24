‘WWE SmackDown’ (01/23/26): 3 Things We Loved & 2 We Didn’t

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown is live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada. WWE will crown a new No. 1 contender for the Women’s Tag Team Championships, Carmelo Hayes hosts his weekly U.S. open challenge, and Jacob Fatu and Cody Rhodes come face-to-face in a personal promo.

Keep reading for what we enjoyed (and really didn’t) from this week’s SmackDown.

Videos by VICE

Loved: Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov

"This is SO much fun" 😂@Carmelo_WWE can't believe what he's hearing from Dragunov! pic.twitter.com/J7VBaJq5Ik — WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2026

Giving Hayes a main roster championship was the best decision WWE has made in a while. Not only does he get a spotlight every week to defend the IC title, it also establishes one of many young stars that will carry WWE into the future. Since John Cena’s retirement we’ve seen that more and more. It’s more than welcomed!

Tonight Hayes defend the title against former champ, Ilja Dragunov. The match was just as good as their first lock-up but unlike last time, there was not a clean finish. The Miz got involved, Pushing Dragunov off the ropes so Hayes could hit his finish and pin him. This ensures that Hayes remains champion while also protecting Dragunov from a loss.

Disliked: what’s with all the spot calling?

There was a lot of spot calling this week which really takes you out of the match. It was especially noticeable during the Women’s No. 1 Contender’s Tag Team Match which Kiana James and Giulia won. This is a team I didn’t have winning here, but it makes sense with the furthering dissent between Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair.

Loved: Jacob Fatu & Cody Rhodes face-to-face

I’ve really enjoyed this feud thus far, it’s a nice departure from the never-ending Drew McIntyre entanglement Rhodes was in before. Fatu continues to impress me with his abilities, his promo work tonight was phenomenal. I personally enjoy when things get a bit personal. Fatu certainly makes it feel like a real fight.

Disliked: what are we doing with the Wyatt sicks?

Taking it ALL 🔥



The MFTs are the new WWE Tag Team Champions! pic.twitter.com/2NfTGg1blp — WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2026

When they debuted it felt different and exciting. Spooky story-based characters wreaking havoc on the roster. But now? It feels like there’s really no clear direction for them. I will say, they’re a faction that doesn’t need the tag team titles, so on one hand I’m glad The MFTs picked up the win tonight.

Loved: Trick Williams. That’s all.

Trick Williams has been a force to be reckoned with while on the main roster. It’s a sight to see. Tonight he took on Damian Priest in singles action, which ended in disqualification from Sami Zayn’s interference. Randy Orton appeared afterward and hit Williams and Zayn with RKO’s. I can’t wait to see Williams in the main event scene and with this match tonight it feels he’s well on his way.