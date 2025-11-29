’WWE SmackDown’ (11/28/25) Results: It’s the ‘Survivor Series’ Go Home

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown is the go-home show to Survivor Series: WarGames. Naturally, it’s a very stacked show. There’s a five-on-five traditional Survivor Series elimination match, the “Last Time Is Now” tournament continues, and we find out which team has the advantage in the women’s WarGames match.

Keep reading for the results of tonight’s WWE SmackDown…

Jade Cargill Spoils Chelsea Green’s Celebration

Chelsea Green has finally set her celebration for becoming a two-time United States Champion for tonight. She wanted it to be absolutely perfect. Well, Jade Cargill had other plans. Green has been calling herself the “greatest women’s champion ever” and the WWE Women’s Champion clearly isn’t taking kindly to it. Green had a pyrotechnics celebration in her name but instead of fireworks going off it was Cargill’s theme. She made a b-line for the ring and gave Alba Fyre a big kick to the chest. Then, in her sparkly blue dress and all, Cargill lays out Green with the Jaded.

"It is an honor to serve as THE greatest women's champion…"@Jade_Cargill did tell you what would happen if you said that again, @ImChelseaGreen 😬 pic.twitter.com/wJIAnu8cTs — WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2025

Rusev vs. Jey Uso

We’re deep in the quarterfinals of the “Last Time Is Now” tournament. The first match of the night is Rusev — who has a past with Cena and the U.S. title — against Jey Uso. There’s several new falls in this match. Uso hits the Samoan Drop, only gets a two count. Attempts the Uso Splash, Rusev cuts him off with the Machka Kick — but it’s only a two count. Uso manages to crawl to the ropes to avoid getting hit with The Accolade. Rusev taunts Cena with “you can’t see me,” Uso takes advantage of the distraction and slips out. He hits Rusev with a spear and a diving splash for the win.

Women’s WarGames Advantage

After the heels picked up the advantage for the men on Monday, it’s time for the baby faces to get some luck. Charlotte Flair and Asuka battled for the advantage which Flair clenched for her team. The last time they faced each other, Flair got injured, having to take nearly a year off from wrestling to rehabilitate. She certainly didn’t forget it in this match, either.

As things spilled to the outside toward the end of the match, Asuka attempts to mist Flair. She misses, allowing Flair to bounce her head off the announce desk and roll her into the ring. They fight back and forth for a minute, but Flair hits the Natural Selection for the win.

Miz vs. LA Knight

The next match in the “Last Time Is Now” tournament is LA Knight and a mystery opponent. Throughout SmackDown, Miz pleads with Nick Aldis for the spot. He stresses his history with Cena and that nobody is more deserving than him. So, he gets the match. Although he doesn’t win, he does pay tribute to Cena in the match. As he goes for the figure four which Knight counters, he transitions it into Cena’s STF. Knight manages to crawl to the bottom rope and force the break. Knight advances with the BFT.

Survivor Series Eliminator

This match is all sorts of chaos, as expected. It’s for the MFTs, MCMGs, Rey Fenix, Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn all in the ring. Chris Sabin picks up the first pin of the match against JC Mateo with a jackknife pin. The MCMG work in tandem on Tama Tonga next. Nakamura tags in but eats a nasty Codebreaker followed by the Cutthroat for the pin fall. The standings are 1-1. Rey Fenix is in next as Tama tags out to Tonga Loa. Fenix eliminates him with a folding press. The MFT’s are desperate now as their numbers are dwindling, fast. Talla Loa is in now and makes quick work of the others, eliminating both members of MCMG back to back.

Tama is back in and gets revenge on Rey Fenix, eliminating him with the Cutthroat. Sami Zayn is in the ring, and he takes out Tama with the Helluva Kick after some back and forth. He’s got to fight Talla next, but after he went flying into the barricade, Talla is eliminated by count out. It’s just Solo and Sami left now and Sami isn’t going down without a fight. Unfortunately, though, Solo hits the Samoan Spike for the win.

LOOK OUT!



The Wyatt Sicks are here… 👀 pic.twitter.com/TAFYJJFBVl — WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2025

Stay tuned to VICE for live results during Survivor Series: WarGames this weekend.