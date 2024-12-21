WWE SmackDown Gets Major Upgrade for 2025

WWE SmackDown is going to look a lot different in 2025.

WWE announced Friday that the blue brand will no longer be two hours, instead, it will expand to three. Unlike WWE Raw which has been the flagship series for over three decades, SmackDown hasn’t waivered from two hours since launching in 1999. The additional hour of programming for WWE is a net positive for wrestling as a whole. There are now so many stories being told they feel they need the extra time. The change will go into effect starting January 3rd in Phoenix, Arizona.

WWE SmackDown‘s Historic 2025 Announcement

This isn’t the only programming change coming to WWE in 2025. If you’re not living under a rock you know Monday Night Raw will be streamable for the first time. The massive $5 billion Netflix deal will keep the flagship under its banner for 10 years, with a 5-year option. The broadcasting team is also getting a shakeup for the big move, putting Michael Cole back on Raw with Pat McAfee. Legendary sports commentator Joe Tessitore is moving to SmackDown however his partner is unknown.

Not only that, WWE and NBC aired the returning Saturday Night’s Main Event which was fairly successful. According to Nielsen data, the two-hour show brought in 1.59 million viewers on NBC. Additionally, 700,000 people tuned in on Peacock, bringing the total to 2.3 million. It was the first of four quarterly events that WWE and NBC will do together.

Chelsea Green defeated Michin to become the inaugural U.S. Women’s Champion and Cody Rhodes rocked the iconic Winged Eagle belt to the ring in his match with Kevin Owens. While Rhodes emerged victorious, Owens attacked him post-match leading to a confrontation by Triple H.

WWE SmackDown airs on the USA Network Friday nights at 8 p.m. EST.