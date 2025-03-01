WWE SmackDown: LA Knight Is Still the #1 Contender for U.S. Title

After sitting through three qualifying matches, LA Knight — the original #1 contender for the U.S. Championship — is still the #1 contender.

Earlier this afternoon, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis revealed to the WWE Universe that six men would compete. He wanted to clear up confusion given Knight claimed he was the #1 Contender but champion Shinsuke Nakamura expressed doubts.

“So tonight, I’ve decided that I am going to give six men the opportunity to lay their cards out on the table and create a definitive number one contender tonight,” Aldis said in a social media video. “LA Knight will go one-on-one with Santos Escobar, Carmelo Hayes will go one-on-one with Braun Strowman, and Andrade will go one-on-one with Solo Sikoa. The winners of those matches will face each other tonight in a Triple Threat match, and the winner of that match will be the number one contender for the United States Championship.”

LA Knight Defeats Carmelo Hayes and Jacob Fatu

While Sikoa was advertised, his fellow Bloodline member Jacob Fatu replaced him in the match. According to Fightful Select, WWE is high on Fatu and sees him as a future star for years to come. The report also reveals that the face-offs with Roman Reigns aren’t an accident. Everything playing out on screen with Fatu has been part of his story.

Fatu has an enormous advantage given his size and power, however, Knight still capitalized. “The Megastar” pushed fan-favorite Fatu out of the ring at the end of the match. He then pinned Hayes to remain the #1 Contender.

Nakamura captured the United States Championship from Knight at Survivor Series: WarGames in November. The win makes him a three-time U.S. Champion. They wrestled in a rematch in January which Knight won. However, it ended in a disqualification, so he didn’t win the title.