‘WWE SmackDown’ Results (10/10/25): Tama Tonga Returns

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown is the go-home show to WWE Crown Jewel: Perth. This is the first Crown Jewel event to emanate from anywhere other than Saudia Arabia. The show is headlined by John Cena vs. AJ Styles — two men in the final days of their wrestling careers.

Tonight’s show was full of surprise returns and shocking twists. Keep reading for the biggest moments from WWE SmackDown.

Videos by VICE

Tama Tonga Returns

Play video

During an open challenege for Sami Zayn’s United States Championship, Shinsuke Nakamura made a surprise return. The last time the “King of Strong Style” wrestled was in June in the first round of the WWE King of the Ring. But that wasn’t the only return of the night.

MFT’s Tama Tonga returned from a six-month absence after allegedly dealing with an undisclosed injury. He attacked Nakamura and then turned his attention to Zayn. Tonga and the rest of Solo Sikoa’s squad brutalized the champion.

Zelina Vega Aligns with Aleister Black

SmackDown ended with a huge twist. Aleister Black and Damian Priest battled in a Last Man Standing match. Black took everything Priest threw his way, proving his resilience in more ways than one. Priest looked like he’d come out on top, until Zelina Vega appeared. She stood between her husband and Priest, providing Black enough time to regain composure and hit him with a fireball and a Black Mass to end the match.

Despite her consistency in 2025, Vega has failed to be part of a major storyline she can sink herself into. Her aligning with Black provides her that opportunity and also signals a new alliance brewing on the blue brand.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss Challenge NXT’s Sol Ruca and Zaria

Play video

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have been on an absolute tear since they became a tag team this summer. The two women were stuck with nothing to do post-WrestleMania season, which is unbelievable for two powerhouses in the women’s division. Flair went from being unjustly booed by Tiffany Stratton fans to being one of the most over babyfaces on the roster.

They met up with NXT’s Sol Ruca and Zaria backstage, challenging them to a future match. The champions were impressed by Ruca and Zaria’s win over The Green Regime (Alba Fyre and Chelsea Green) last Friday but were unsure they were ready for a title opportunity. They asked for a chance to prove themselves which Flair and Bliss agreed to.

Stay tuned to VICE for news on WWE.