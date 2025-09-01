WWE Spark AJ Lee Return Rumors Again (But Will It Happen This Time?)

The main event of WWE Clash in Paris sparked rumors of AJ Lee’s long-awaited return to WWE. In the match, Seth Rollins retained the World Heavyweight Championship with a little bit of help.

The champ faced Jey Uso, LA Knight, and CM Punk in the title fight. Of course, his beef with Punk goes back nearly a decade. Throughout their feud he’s publicly called out Punk’s family—namely his wife, AJ, and their dog, Larry—and it hasn’t led to much. Fans have been clamoring for AJ to return to WWE since she retired in 2015 following Punk’s release in 2014. AJ has publicly stated she’s happily retired and focusing on other projects, but the WWE teases are getting harder to ignore.

The Return of AJ Lee… Maybe?

Rollins’ crew (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed) were banned from the venue earlier in the show. He would have to fight three of WWE’s heavy hitters alone. Except, he wasn’t alone. Rollins claimed he was “two steps ahead,” which rang true. A masked figure emerged to deliver a low blow to Punk, allowing Rollins to retain the title. That masked figure was none other than Becky Lynch—Rollins’ wife. She had a title match earlier in the night against Nikki Bella where she too retained.

During the show, Punk acknowledged a fan’s sign that read: “CM Punk, bring back AJ Lee.” Rollins saw it, too, shaking his head at the person holding it. Not only that, both Big E and Jackie Redmond speculated on the Clash in Paris post-show that it could open the door for AJ to return. “This man CM Punk has got a wife too,” Big E joked. “Are you saying this opens a certain door to maybe… AJ Lee?” Redmond responded.

“AJ Lee has in fact been brought up in numerous pitches internally in WWE,” Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select shared. The report notes that some of the pitches “weren’t quite shut down like they used to be.” However, at this time, there is no concrete indication of her long-awaited return to WWE.

