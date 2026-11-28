Jermaine Haley, known to WWE fans as Bronson Reed, has tragically died. He was 38 years old.

WWE announced Haley’s death in a statement released today on social media. An official cause of death has not been confirmed.

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WWE Star Bronson Reed Tragically Dies at 38

“WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today at the age of 38 due to medical complications,” the statement began.

“Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine’s entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as all his friends, co-workers, and fans.”

This is a developing story.