WWE Star Rhea Ripley Makes Surprise Appearance at Metal Concert as Band Dedicates Song to Her

WWE star Rhea Ripley made a surprise appearance at a recent Motionless in White show, and the metalcore band even dedicated a song to her.

According to Yahoo! Sports, the beloved wrestler turned up at the band’s Orlando, Florida show on Nov. 5, 2026. During the concert, she joined them on stage, with frontman Chris Motionless using the moment to thank Ripley for being a global ambassador of goth/metal culture.

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Next, the vocalist dedicated the song “Fight Like Hell” to Ripley, which is notable as she inspired the tune. Check out some footage shown below.

Notably, “Fight Like Hell” is featured on Motionless in White’s seventh studio album, Decades, which was released in July 2026. Marking the album’s release, Chris Motionless offered some comments on what the record meant to him and the band.

Rhea Ripley’s current entrance theme song is “Demon in Your Dreams”, featuring Chris Motionless on vocals

“I can’t believe it’s finally the day to release Decades into the world,” he said, per Heavy magazine. “No other record means as much to me personally as this one does. The past two-and-a-half years of working on it have been some of the best and most challenging years of my career creatively, but integral to the story of what makes MIW the band that it is. 20 years of nothing but raw determination is what you will find on this record, and I’m so grateful for every day we get to keep living our dreams.”

In a more recent conversation with Loudwire, the metal singer credited their fans for being the primary catalyst for Motionless in White’s continued success. “I don’t know if it’s a mixture of luck or hard work,” he said. “Obviously our fans are so passionate and constantly lift us to places where we didn’t think that we were ever going to be.”

“There are so many factors that I can’t figure out, but I don’t know if I want to know because then I might start trying to change things,” he added while speaking to Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong. “Dreams do come true, and we’re so grateful we get to do it any day we get to do it, you know?”

Photo courtesy of WWE via Getty Images