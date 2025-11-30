‘WWE Survivor Series’: AJ Lee Wins WarGames Match for Her Team

In her second match since returning to WWE, AJ Lee scored the victory for her WarGames team at Survivor Series.

The WarGames matches bookended the show, with the women opening the Premium Live Event. Unlike years past where teams would wait inside of a shark cage, this time, they made their entrances one-by-one.

Videos by VICE

On WWE SmackDown last night, Charlotte Flair picked up the advantage for her team going into tonight’s event at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Flair and Asuka started for their teams and IYO SKY was out next. Per usual, she’s the Queen of WarGames. It’s become tradition at this point to see her with a trash can, and she didn’t disappoint. She used the lid to shield Asuka’s face from her knees. Ouch! Later in the match, she took an assist from her team to launch off the cage with the trash can on her head.

IYO SKY 🤝 TRASHCAN



You know she had to do it to 'em! pic.twitter.com/ezIfAFuGfn — WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2025

Lynch entered next with a kendo stick, prepared to kick a— and take names. She and Flair scuffled which brought out Alexa Bliss, Flair’s tag team partner. Of course, Kairi Sane was out next given she and Asuka beat Flair and Bliss for the Tag Team Championships recently. She carried a chain around her neck. It was looking like a tough hill to climb for the babyface team, but that’s when Lee entered and changed momentum. Lynch attempted to keep her out by holding the door closed, but Lee just climbed the cage.

AJ Lee Taps Out Becky Lynch at survivor series

The rest of the women entered, including Rhea Ripley who had a whole slew of weapons (reminiscent of Bad Bunny at Backlash 2023). Lynch — who’s had a terrible string of luck lately — found herself outnumbered as the baby faces toyed with her. Flair chased her around and caught her so Ripley could hit the Riptide. Then, Lee put her in the Black Widow for the win.

Stay tuned to VICE for news on WWE.