‘WWE Survivor Series’: Liv Morgan Returns, Helps Dominik Mysterio

Well, Liv Morgan has returned.

The former Women’s World Champion appeared during John Cena’s match against Dominik Mysterio. The Intercontinental Championship — which Cena dethroned Dom for — was on the line at Survivor Series. The Premium Live Event at Petco Park in San Diego, California, is Cena’s final PLE appearance, and it was full of theatrics.



As expected, Dom used all his “dirty” tricks, but they weren’t working in the first half of the match. Dom taunted Cena with “You Can’t See Me” and Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez got involved (but were ejected). Cena hit Dom with the Attitude Adjustmemt, which he kicked out of at one. Then, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh hit Cena with a double AA. Nothing could keep the champion down for long. That was until Morgan’s music hit.

Liv Morgan Returns at Survivor Series

She ran down and stood face-to-face with Dom, a shit-eating grin present on her face. She looked back and forth between the two men, and as Dom attempted to patch things up she hit him across the face. Cena was stunned that she flipped on Don like that as she jumped into his arms. The switch flipped and she hit Cena with a low blow, allowing Dom to hit the 619 and a Frog Splash for the win.

They celebrated bringing back the title to the Judgment Day on the ramp as fireworks went off.

Morgan has been out of action since June after suffering a shoulder injury in a match with Kairi Sane. Morgan recently filmed footage for the WrestleMania 42 women’s promotional video, alongside Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton and IYO SKY. She was also reportedly present backstage at WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden.



