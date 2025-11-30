‘WWE Survivor Series’: Mystery Man Helps The Vision Win WarGames

The Vision, Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar scored a huge victory at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

Unfortunately for the babyface team —who had an advantage with the star power on their team — they weren’t able to harvest it to defeat them. Post-match, Reigns could be heard telling Rhodes that it’s “the last time” they’ll ever team together. This continues the tension teased when Reigns joined their team. He noted that “the title” would look better on his shoulder, though he didn’t specify whether he meant Rhodes or Punk. Were Reigns’ comments the answer to that question?

The match itself had a few big spots, but in comparison to the women’s WarGames match, it was a tad underwhelming. Lesnar and Reigns re-ignited their feud, brawling outside the ring. Lesnar put him through the Spanish announce desk with a F5. Logan Paul brought out his signature brass knuckles for the match, but they were stolen and used against him.

Who Was The masked man at survivor series: WarGames?

At the end of the match, a disguised man entered the ring and hit Punk with a Superkick and the Curb Stomp, signaling it could be Rollins. The former World Heavyweight Champion is adamant about not returning until at least WrestleMania season. Given WWE’s injury swerve earlier this year, you can’t blame fans for thinking otherwise.

They did not reveal their identity, but there’s an ongoing theory as to who it may be… get it? Anyways, it looks like Austin Theory. PWInsider issued a report ahead of the moment that Theory was backstage, disguised, and would get involved in the match.

The Vision desperately needed a big win to secure their footing in WWE. Kicking out Seth Rollins was a start, but defeating the biggest stars in the company shows they have actual long-term plans for the group.

