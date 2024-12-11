WWE Teases Return of Winged Eagle Belt for Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE appears to be bringing back the Winged Eagle belt … for one night only.

This weekend, WWE is hosting the first Saturday Night’s Main Event in over 16 years. It’s such a huge deal that even Jesse Ventura is returning to WWE. Triple H shared a video to social media, accompanied by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, teasing the return of the historic championship.

WWE TEASES Bringing Back the Winged Eagle Title

Rhodes has never shied away from the importance of that belt and wanting to carry it. In September, Rhodes claimed he was still working to convince WWE higher-ups to bring it back.

“I’m so glad you asked. Please know, anyone who [has] ever heard me say the words ‘Winged Eagle Title,’ I actively am still on the hunt,” Rhodes told the Superstar Crossover. “I am still on the mission, and if anything, I have shown in the past, even if it’s for a single night or fleeting, I try to be a man of my word. So, I’m working on it.”

Rhodes will face one of his best friends and former allies, Kevin Owens. This comes after Owens finally snapped, attacking “The American Nightmare” at WWE Bad Blood. They’ve exchanged some personal words on SmackDown which led to Rhodes challenging him for Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The primetime special has other championships on the line, including Liv Morgan’s Women’s World Championship. IYO SKY, a former champion in her own right, was part of Rhea Ripley’s Survivor Series team. They picked up a victory over Morgan but SKY had already been holding a title shot because she won a battle royal.

The first Women’s U.S. Championship crowning will take place. Chelsea Green, Bayley, Tiffany Stratton, and Michin are among the finalists. Additionally, Sami Zayn is going head-to-head with Drew McIntyre who attacked him after Survivor Series. McIntyre’s reasoning was that he saw Jey Uso and Zayn reunite with Roman Reigns, affirming his belief that people don’t change.

Finally, Gunther defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Priest got his rematch at Survivor Series but Balor was there to spoil it. The Judgment Day has attacked him ever since, leading to Raw General Manager Adam Pearce adding him to the match.

Saturday Night’s Main Event airs live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.