‘WWE: Unreal’ Gets Premiere Date at Netflix

Netflix’s upcoming documentary series, WWE: Unreal, is set to premiere later this summer. The new series takes fans behind the scenes into the WWE writers room for the first time. The WWE Universe will get a glimpse into how the stories of superstars like “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, The Rock, John Cena, and CM Punk come together.

WWE: Unreal is part of Netflix’s growing library of original content. The sports entertainment giant signed a massive10-year deal in 2024 bringing the flagship show — WWE Monday Night Raw — to streaming for the first time. WWE Raw premiered on Netflix in January and it remains part of Netflix’s weekly Top 10 lists. WWE: Unreal‘s first season is five episodes and they premiere on July 29th.

Beyond the initial trailer that featured some of WWE’s biggest Superstars, a lot of the footage is being kept underwraps. Given the timing of WWE: Unreal’s release, however, it’s likely to chronicle the Road to WrestleMania.

It’s not WWE’s first foray into pulling back the curtain. E! premiered Total Divas in 2013 and It became an instant success. Featuring The Bella Twins, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax and others, it eventually produced a spin-off: Total Bellas. In 2024, Hulu premiered Bianca & Montez, a reality series focused on one of WWE’s most beloved couples. Earlier this year, A&E debuted a new series similar to WWE Tough Enough, in order to find the next generation of WWE stars.

Netflix has found great success with this formula due to Formula 1: Drive to Survive series which has brought a whole new set of eyes to the sport. Now seven seasons in with now signs of stopping, it gives a behind-the-scenes look into some of the season’s biggest dramas.

