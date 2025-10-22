WWE Unveils Venue and Date for Money in the Bank 2026

Money in the Bank, one of WWE’s yearly staple Premium Live Events, is heading to New Orleans, Louisiana, in 2026.

Originally, the event was scheduled for Saturday, August 29, 2026, making it the the first time ever that Money in the Bank would be held in August. Usually that’s reserved for WWE SummerSlam. In a new press released shared by the organization, Money in the Bank will now emanate from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on September 6, 2026.

New Orleans was originally slated to host a WrestleMania weekend but due to things being moved around, they were given MITB. The PLE kicks off a multi-year agreement between TKO and New Orleans to bring WWE to the city.

WWE Makes Unprecedented move with money in the bank

MITB is typically one of the summer PLE’s, taking place in the May – July range. Shifting it to the fall instead is an unprecedented move from WWE.

MITB is considered one of WWE’s “Big Five” alongside the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series. It’s headlined by two ladder matches — one for men and women — to determine who gets a future title shot. One of the six people in the ring must climb the ladder and retrieve the MITB briefcase. Inside the briefcase contains a contract that they can cash in any time for a year afterward. This year, Seth Rollins and Naomi won their respective briefcases, and had successful cash-ins. Since then, they have relinquished their titles.

Additional information regarding ticket sales will be shared in the coming months. However, fans can register for pre-sale now to avoid missing on-sale dates.



WWE is also offering its exclusive Priority Passes in partnership with On Location. These packages give fans premium seating, hospitality events with Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, and more.

Stay tuned to VICE for news on WWE Money in the Bank as it comes.