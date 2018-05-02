WWE Wrestler Kane Likely Won Mayoral Primary Election in Tennessee

“He’s a hideous human being without a conscience,” is how Glenn Jacobs was once described before a WWE match. Now he might just take the word “mayoral.”



Jacobs, who in the WWE world was once was known as Kane—the mentally deranged, fire-worshipping younger half-brother of the Undertaker—just landed a huge victory in Knox County, Tennessee. The former WWE star wants to be mayor of Knox County—a 450,000-resident area that contains Knoxville—and seems to have won the Republican ticket by a mere 17 votes, per the Knoxville Sentinel.

While the Sentinel is saying that there are 43 provisional ballots yet to be counted—and that a victory won’t be certified one way or another until May 21—it seems that Jacobs has the primary on lock. One of Jacobs’s opponents was county commissioner Bob Thomas, who played a role in the original Friday Night Lights movie as the radio host Slammin’ Sammy. As if this election needed more sports.

Despite the provisional ballots, Jacobs declared victory last night for his campaign:

Glenn, along with his family, volunteers and supporters declare victory in a hard-fought Knox County Mayoral race this evening. Together we won! Tomorrow, we move forward. — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) May 2, 2018

Now he’s likely to go up against the Democratic candidate Linda Haney in a county that nearly always votes Republican. I know mayoral elections don’t really have running mates, but he’d definitely choose The Undertaker, right?