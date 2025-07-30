WWE and Five Nights at Freddy’s Attractions Coming to Halloween Horror Nights

WWE and Five Nights at Freddy’s are getting attractions at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights. After years of characters like The Undertaker, Kane and Boogeyman bringing the spooks to WWE, fans can finally get in on the action up close. As for FNAF, the timing couldn’t be any more perfect. This December, the highly anticipated Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 releases in theaters from Blumhouse.

the wyatt sicks and freddy fazbear take halloween horror nights by storm

Play video

Video game fans will step right into the 2023 Five Nights at Freddy’s film where they must fight to stay alive like Mike (Josh Hutcherson). There, they will encounter full-scale replicas of Freddie Fazbear, Chica, Bonnie, Foxy, and Mr. Cupcake.

Videos by VICE

Not only that, there’s a Wyatt Sicks-themed maze for wrestling fans. Taking inspiration from Bray Wyatt’s iconic world he created before his tragic passing, fans must travel through a lantern before they meet Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) face-to-face. Not only that, they will meet the other members of the group Ramblin Rabbit, Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, and Huskus the Pig. They must do all of this this while being hunted by The Fiend.

This isn’t the first time WWE has partnered with HHN. Back in 2000, they collaborated on an Undertaker attraction complete with an Embalming Room and the infamous Hell in a Cell. Those daring to enter met Taker’s entourage, Paul Bearer and Kane, as well as Mankind. According to Fightful Select, WWE and HHN have been in contact since late 2024 to make it possible.

These mazes–as well as the previously announced Terrifier, Fallout, a 40th anniversary of Friday the 13th maze and more–will be available at Universal Studios Hollywood starting Sept. 5 and Universal Orlando starting Aug. 29, respectively.

Stay tuned to VICE for news on WWE.