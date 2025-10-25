WWE’s Asuka Responds to Goldberg Calling Her ‘Some Girl’

Asuka is breaking her silence on Goldberg’s recent comments about her success. The multi-time women’s champion went undefeated in WWE and racked up 914 wins, surpassing Goldberg’s record of 173-0.

During a recent podcast appearance, he was asked about his undefeated streak and how it could never be matched. He responded that “some girl” in WWE has already surpassed him. “They already did. Some girl at WWE,” he said on Real Talk with Mike Burke (h/t: Fightful). “They did it on purpose. I have nothing against the girl, by any means, but yeah.”

Previously, Goldberg had high praise for Asuka defeating him. Asuka is taking the high road, though, claiming that she’s not bothered by his recent comments.

“Goldberg’s comments about me are all over the news right now. But honestly, I’m not bothered by it at all. What he said came from his own perspective, and that’s fine. So there’s really no need to make such a big deal out of it,” Asuka wrote on X. “Listen to my philosophy. It’s not about what I accomplish. It’s about what I try to create. Philosophy and vision, that’s where the real value is. I don’t find meaning in anything without beauty.”

Asuka admits that while she’s proud of her achievements, she’s more focused on “opening a new era.”

“I’ve achieved every record, every title, but those are just milestones. What really matters is opening a new era. Creating the moment that separates Before Asuka and After Asuka. Having the power to change an era. That’s where true value and beauty exist. I don’t chase records or championships. They’re the ones that come to me. There’s not enough art in this world.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​” [sic].

After more than a year away from the ring due to injury, Asuka returned to WWE over the summer. She instantly reunited with Kairi Sane to reform The Kabuki Warriors. Asuka’s last televised match was at Crown Jewel in a tag match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.

