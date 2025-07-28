WWE’s Chad Gable Confirms Rotator Cuff Injury

WWE Superstar Chad Gable was spotted at a recent Minnesota Twins baseball game where he provided an update on his injury. In June, Bodyslam.net reported Gable is dealing with an injury. This left many fans wondering about what might happen with El Grande Americano (though he hasn’t been officially unveiled as the man under the mask).

In July, he underwent surgery and it was written in the story that Penta El Zero Miedo was the reason for the injury. Gable gave fans a glimmer of hope with his post-surgery comments. “I’ll be back quicker than you can say GRACIAS [sic],” he wrote.

“Unfortunate circumstances, but you know what? I’m looking at the silver lining here,” he told Twins TV. “I got a little injury to my rotator cuff, but what it did do was buy me some time off the road to be home with my family and do stuff like this — come to a baseball game on a Sunday — which I never get to do.”

Gable’s WWE run has been very inconsistent. He leads the American Made stable which was feuding with The Wyatt Sicks. That fizzled out when the Sicks disappeared from TV. Fans grew frustrated with how Gable was being used, leading to the creation of the El Grande Americano character. Gable might be off WWE programming but the character remains, portrayed by Ludwig Kaiser.

At the WWE Supershow this weekend in Mexico City, Dominik Mysterio defended the Intercontinental Championship against Kaiser (as El Grande Americano) and R-Truth. The night before, he had a singles match at AAA’s event against Octagon Jr.. He received a great reaction from the fans in attendance. He also cut a promo in Spanish, ala AEW’s “Hangman” Adam Page a few weeks ago.

Gable is just one of many top WWE stars currently on the shelf. This has made massive creative changes to PLE’s like Evolution and SummerSlam.

Stay tuned to VICE for updates on Chad Gable’s WWE status.