WWE’s Corey Graves Deletes Controversial Posts About NXT Move

Corey Graves had a lot to say about his move to WWE NXT on social media this week. The commentator expressed frustration over WWE replacing him on WWE Raw once Pat McAfee returned.

It’s not the first shake-up the commentary teams have seen in the last year. Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett have been helming the red brand’s ship since August, putting Graves back on SmackDown with longtime commentator Michael Cole. With WWE Raw moving to Netflix, there were some additional changes at the desk for the new year. Graves appeared on NXT New Year’s Evil and he didn’t look pleased to be the third man alongside Booker T and Vic Joseph.

Corey Graves in Hot Water After WWE Posts?

“Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you’re no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something “dream adjacent” and being pretty fucking awesome at it,” the deleted X post shared late Monday night read. “And then, when it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you’re not famous enough for your own job. Just in case you’ve wondered where I’ve been.”

Fans began speculating it was all for a storyline between himself and McAfee, especially after his follow-up post. “I’ve got a lot to say. Don’t miss WWE NXT tonight on The CW TONIGHT,” Graves wrote on Tuesday. Graves wasn’t at NXT rehearsals on Tuesday despite that post, according to Fightful Select. PWInsider reported that fans spotted him leaving Orlando to fly home. Additionally, Graves usually does commentary for WWE Speed, however, fans noticed he was missing entirely. Instead, Blake Howard replaced him.

His last match was in 2014 in WWE NXT. When forced to retire, he became a commentator. His work has made him a fan-favorite in the commentary booth and he re-signed with WWE last year. At this time he still has years left on his contract. WWE has yet to address the situation if they will at all. It remains unclear if this is just storytelling that blurs the lines or something more.