WWE’s Internal Reaction to Ronda Rousey’s AEW Debut (Report)

One of the most talked about moments from AEW Revolution this past weekend was Ronda Rousey’s surprise appearance. Following “Timeless” Toni Storm’s match against Marina Shafir — a longtime friend of Rousey — the former UFC fighter emerged. She called out the former AEW Women’s World Champion to stand toe-to-toe with her in the ring. Storm didn’t pack down, allowing Shafir to sucker punch her from behind.

Rousey’s debut is divisive given her past comments about professional wrestling. At this time, it’s unclear if she plans on wrestling in AEW, but according to AEW President Tony Khan, she’s always welcome.

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“Ronda has wrestled for us before and we have a great relationship with her and she’s always welcomed here,” said Khan at the post-show press conference.

Despite backlash from fans, Rousey took to Instagram to celebrate, calling her debut a “dream come true.”

“Gotta say I’ve always wanted to flick off a pro wrestling crowd and to do it with my best friend in the whole wide world @marinashafir was a dream come true – @aew you’re doing the lord’s work, keep it up,” she wrote.

How WWE Felt about Ronda rousey’s aew debut

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Rousey left the UFC in 2017 to join WWE, having her first match at WrestleMania 34, teaming with Kurt Angle against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. She competed on and off for the company until 2023. Her final match took place at SummerSlam against Shayna Baszler which fans horrifically booed.

Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer is reporting that while a “small number of people” knew of Rousey’s AEW debut, most individuals within WWE were “caught off guard” when she appeared in the ring.

While it’s uncertain whether or not Rousey will get back in the squared circle, she is scheduled to make her comeback in MMA. She is scheduled to face Gina Carano on May 16 on Netflix for Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions. It’s her first MMA appearance since her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016.