WWE’s Kevin Owens Gets Into an Altercation With Triple H

Not long after WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event went off the air, Triple H got into a fight with Kevin Owens.

Owens had just faced Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship (replaced with the Winged Eagle belt for the evening). While Rhodes retained, the seeds were planted for a potential heel turn down the line. That didn’t stop Owens from hitting Rhodes with a package piledriver and snatching the championship.

TRIPLE H CONFRONTS KEVIN OWENS

As he was running off with it, that’s when Triple H got involved and surprised him from behind, flipping him around. Owens got in The Game’s face, but Triple H didn’t back down. As a heated argument was going on, several people got involved to break things up.

Rhodes retained, albeit very dirtily for a face, so all signs are pointing to this not being over. Royal Rumble season isn’t that far away and neither is the WWE Raw premiere on Netflix. Rhodes winning with a chair-assisted Cross Rhodes gives Owens all the momentum he needs for a rematch. Since he can’t beat him clean, that seems pretty telling as to where things might be headed.

Despite being champion, this was Rhodes’ first televised defense since September. “The American Nightmare” defeated Solo Sikoa at WWE SummerSlam and then teamed with Roman Reigns to fight off The Bloodline yet again.

This feud with Owens could be exactly what Rhodes needs after being trapped inside The Bloodline universe. The two men are extremely close friends in real life so those aspects have boiled over on-screen. Equally, Rhodes can make Owens’ heel run more impactful and meaningful.

All in all, the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event produced great moments in an otherwise predictable show. The first Women’s U.S. Champion was crowned and seeing the Winged Eagle make a comeback, albeit briefly, was touching.