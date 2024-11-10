WWE’s Seth Rollins Denies Cameo in Captain America: Brave New World Trailer

Sorry internet sleuths — that’s NOT WWE superstar Seth Rollins in the new Captain America trailer. On Saturday Marvel dropped a new trailer for Captain America: Brave New World during D23 Brazil, giving a new look at the upcoming February release starring Harrison Ford and Anthony Mackie. Midway, a masked gunman appears and all you can really make out are their eyes.

Wrestlings fans were quick to point out that the mystery soldier looks like Seth Rollins. There were rumors that the multi-time WWE champion would appear in the Serpent Society. Now, as an original fan of The Shield, I have become quite good at identifying them in riot/tactical gear. I do have to admit the eyes look pretty unmistakable. However, Rollins has some unfortunate news for fans. Taking to X he responded to a fan questioning whether or not it was him. Rollins shares a pointed response: “Not me, kid. Sorry.”

Entertainment reporter Brandon Davis shared in September that Rollins was reportedly cut for reasons beyond his control. If that’s the case, he will have suffered the same fate as his wife, Becky Lynch, cut from Eternals and Damian Priest who dropped out of Black Panther 2.

Full-Time Hollywood Pivot not in Seth Rollins’ Plans

Rollins recently opened up about moving to Hollywood like fellow wrestlers John Cena, Dave Bautista, The Rock and Roman Reigns. For Rollins, while not opposed to taking on roles, he much prefers the squared circle.

“I see myself as a guy who might dabble in the movies. Some stuff here and there, but I see myself continuing to help the business grow as I start to age out of the in-ring process, and I got a ways to go,” Rollins told The Pivot Podcast. “But I’m certainly closer to the end than the beginning, but when I do get to that point, I think that’s where I see myself. Hopefully there will be a place there for me, but I do see myself in that, that’s my blueprint.”

The former World Heavyweight Champion began popping up on WWE programming again after a brief hiatus. He’s in the midst of a feud with big man Bronson Reed who took Rollins out with a record number of Tsunamis. Rollins got his revenge at Crown Jewel, picking up the victory because of several Curb Stomps to Reed.