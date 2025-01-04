WWE’s Tiffany Stratton Crowned New Women’s Champion

Tiffany Stratton reminded fans on WWE SmackDown that it will always be “Tiffy Time.”

The former NXT Women’s Champion has been on a tear since her main roster call-up in 2024. While many saw Becky Lynch defeating her bad for Stratton’s future, it set her on the run she’s on now. Shortly after she made her way to the main roster she was added to the Elimination Chamber match and fans were cheering for her the entire match.

Then, she won the Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase last summer. Historically, winning the briefcase is a huge deal because it usually means whoever wields it will be the next champion. Fans anticipated her cash-in to come right after she won it but WWE went with Drew McIntyre instead.

Tiffany Stratton Cashes in Money in the Bank

So, the WWE Universe waited in anticipation for Stratton to call her shot. Nia Jax pushed her around for the better part of 2024, and since she’s a SmackDown star, that route made sense.

Naomi challenged Jax on SmackDown and like usual, Stratton was there as a distraction. Except this time, she baited the champion. After Jax retained, Stratton hit her with the briefcase and cashed it in for real. She got an assist from Bianca Belair who hit Jax with the K.O.D. and then Stratton went for her Prettiest Moonsault Ever. The win marks her first main roster championship. She joins the recently crowned Women’s U.S. Champion who also represents SmackDown.

Her win sets up at least two matches for her now that she’s champion. First, she cost Naomi with the distraction and hit her in the head with the briefcase. She also took out Naomi’s ally in Belair. Then there’s Jax who won’t take kindly to Stratton betraying her.

She’s lightning in a bottle. She is very unique – she’s not only stunning inside, but she’s stunning on the outside,” Jax told Daily Mail in October. “She’s an incredible athlete, and she really wants to ingrain herself in this business. She loves wrestling. And what I love about her is, if you give her some kind of criticism, that girl will make sure the next time she’s on the screen or in the ring, she has fixed whatever you told her to fix. She has such a bright, bright future, and I love to be a part of it right now. So helping her or being a part of it with her has been a blessing for me.”