87 Flights Canceled After a Literal WWII-Era Bomb Explodes at Japanese Airport

A decades-old bomb caused quite a headache for travelers in Japan. Miyazaki Airport was forced to cancel 87 flights on Wednesday when a World War II-era bomb exploded near its runway.

A Japanese transport ministry official told Reuters that the explosion caused a crater 23 feet wide by 3.2 feet deep.

After the incident, the official said that the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force confirmed that a 500-pound American World War II-era was to blame. It’s unclear what caused the sudden detonation.

Per the official, the bomb had likely been buried beneath the surface amid a WWII-era air raid. Back then, Miyazaki was a Japanese navy flight training field. Other exploded bombs have previously been found at the airport, the official said.

Citing local broadcaster MRT, Reuters reported that a plane had been taxiing nearby just two minutes before the explosion. No injuries were reported as a result of the explosion, per the outlet.

Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japan’s top government spokesperson, told the outlet that no further flight delays or cancelations are forthcoming. Repairs at the airport are expected to be completed by Thursday, he said.

ABC News reported that unexploded bombs from the war remain buried around Japan and are sometimes dug up at construction sites.

