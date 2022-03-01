These Photos Show the Already Devastating Impact of Australia's Dystopic 'Rain Bomb'

Australia’s north-east has been drenched by a torrent of heavy rainfall over the last few days. So far, the flooding has claimed the lives of nine people and displaced hundreds of thousands of others across Queensland, and NSW.

In Brisbane alone on Monday, about 1,400 homes were described by authorities as at risk, while more than 1,000 across the state had been evacuated and some 34,000 homes were stranded without power over the weekend. Later that night, Lismore, a rural city centre that sits just south of the Queensland border, had become a disaster zone, home to floodwaters at least 15 metres deep.

Come Tuesday, and imagery coming out of northern NSW had only become more dystopian. Lismore’s famous McDonald’s, which towers close to 20 metres above the road, could only be made out in photos by its tallest signpost. According to reporters on the ground, hundreds of locals remain unaccounted for, some feared to be trapped in their roof cavities, while others have jumped aboard kayaks and tinnies to help out their neighbours.

Now, residents of the state’s south, close to Sydney, fear for what’s to come as the weather heads their way.

A farm house is surrounded by floodwaters in the town of Bli Bli. Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

A man carries a wedding photo as people evacuate homes inundated by flood water in Brisbane. Image: Dan Peled/Getty Images

A father and his young daughter watch people take to flood water in their boat in Logan. Image: Dan Peled/Getty Images

In an aerial view, vehicles are seen stuck along a street as floodwaters surround Gympie, in Queensland's south-east. Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Local residents inspect homes inundated by flood water in Brisbane. Image: Dan Peled/Getty Images

State Emergency Services (SES) personnel take to flood water in Brisbane. Image: Dan Peled/Getty Images

Staff work to clean up flood damage at a Chemist Warehouse in Brisbane. Image: Peter Wallis/Getty Images

Mitchellton Football Club's field that was destroyed by floodwaters in Brisbane, Australia. Parts of South-East Queensland are experiencing the worst flooding in over a decade, with several towns under evacuation orders and the death toll rising. Image: Peter Wallis/Getty Images

In an aerial view, a train is derailed in an accident caused by flooding in the town of Gympie, an area north of Sunshine Coast, Australia. Parts of South-East Queensland are experiencing the worst flooding in over a decade. Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images