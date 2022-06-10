The Nextdoor Election

Shortt and Rosenthal's point is perhaps the most useful frame for the dynamic that is happening in places like Venice and perhaps in the Democratic party. Park and Caruso and their constituency—most obviously on Nextdoor—pitch Los Angeles as a dystopia, a hell on Earth. And it might be, for unhoused people who cannot afford to pay the neighborhood's astronomical rents.

But, objectively, it is a nice place to spend time and a nice place to live for the people who can afford to live there, and more housing should be built so that more people can afford to live there. It is 70 degrees, sunny, and breezy year round. There are good restaurants on every block. It has a legendary skatepark, a decent surfbreak, and a boardwalk that people travel from around the world to see. There are annoying things about Venice, too. People—presumably those working in the crypto industry or for Snapchat or Google, which have major offices there—have taken to painting NFTs on their fences; a legendary sign that used to say "TATTOO" was changed to say "CRYPTO" until it was reverted back after the recent crash, there is Bored Ape Yacht Club street art painted on the walls of boardwalk shops, and you can buy NFTs on the boardwalk or have your aura imaged at a nearby crystal popup.