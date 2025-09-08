My New Main Squeeze: WYNK’s Lineup of THC Lemonades

WYNK has carved out a nice territory in the THC drink market with its seltzers. But the new WYNK Lemonades are a sweet and smooth addition to the product lineup, with three flavors that can satisfy whatever your fancy is. The summer-coded drinks are refreshing and strong at the same time.

Juiced Up

WYNK has 2.5mg, 5mg, and 10mg THC drinks. However, the lemonades exclusively come in 10mg THC doses. At least for now. These are not ideal for nervous newbies, but they’re the perfect dosage for someone comfortable with cannabis who wants to get lifted faster.

I usually don’t care to mention calories and sugar content, because that’s not super fun. But WYNK is one of the zero-cal, zero-sug options available. These phantom drinks tend to be on the subtler side when it comes to flavor, but WYNK’s lemonades are a flavorful departure from that. More on the taste later. But if you’re replacing alcohol (which is highly caloric) with THC drinks or looking for an alternative to smoking (which is zero calories), these are a solid solution.

Rest With a Side of Zest

The WYNK drinks are always interesting because I feel the effects can differ from drink to drink. And not even from different doses or varying flavors. The high just tends to hit in various ways depending on when and how you enjoy them. For the most part, I found these lemonades to be wonderfully relaxing, ideal for a day lounging on the beach or an evening letting go of stress.

These drinks don’t contain a variety of cannabinoids — it’s just Delta-9 THC. But they still create an easygoing high that feels calming, so you won’t miss the CBD. They’re not as energizing as some THC drinks loaded with mushroom compounds, but they won’t put you to sleep either. I find them lovely when I just want to flow with my day and maybe enjoy a lowkey haze.

These also brought on some serious munchies, so I highly recommend them with or before a fat meal. Listen, I love a sexy salad. Like the ones the Kardashians eat out of giant bowls. But a greasy cheeseburger or KFC family meal with these lemonades is way too good to miss out on. And the drinks are zero calories, so that means there’s some room in your diet! Right?

Zero Calories Can Still Taste Bright

Like I said, zero-cal drinks aren’t always the tastiest. But every once in a while, I find one that tastes just as scrumptious as the ones loaded with sugar. I don’t know how they did it, but these lemonades are tasty and wonderfully sippable. With three flavors, there’s one to suit every palate.

Lemonade

Courtesy of author

Unlike traditional lemonade, the WYNK Lemonade, a.k.a. the classic flavor, has a mild taste that doesn’t overwhelm you with sugar. You still get the sunny flavor of citrus and a hint of sweetness, but it’s a more refined profile that gets better with every sip. And I mean that.

The first sip isn’t a WOW, but as you keep drinking, the flavor becomes more and more enjoyable. It’s like an acquired taste, but it only takes a few sips to become a fan. While these are smoother than the WYNK seltzers, they still have a little fizz at the end to keep things sparkly and bubbly.

Strawberry Lemonade

Courtesy of author

Strawberry Lemonade takes the lead as my personal favorite. Before you even put your lips to the can, the delicate, fruity scent of strawberry wafts into the air. It smells and tastes like a fresh strawberry, too — none of that cough syrup bullshit. The Strawberry Lemonade flavor strikes the perfect balance between classic lemonade and a ripe strawberry.

Again, these flavors are airy and bright, but not supremely bold. Instead, it’s a dainty taste that builds over time. And the bubbles liven up the texture without delivering too much carbonation, which means no bloating.

Raspberry Lemonade

Courtesy of author

The Raspberry Lemonade flavor doesn’t deliver the same level of citrus as the other two, leaning more into the raspberry taste. It’s still mild and light, but leans more toward a raspberry spritzer than a lemonade.

While the classic Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade have that hint of tartness, the Raspberry Lemonade is more straightforward. The lower-note flavor profile is better for people who don’t want to lean too hard into the citrus taste, so you can enjoy a more rounded and deep flavor.

Minimalism Meets Summer Pop

WYNK always balances cheeky fun with minimalist style in its packaging, and the lemonade cans are no exception. Most of the seltzers have slightly moodier, darker designs with monochromatic color schemes. The lemonade cans have a bit more contrast, with red writing on pink and white writing on yellow for two of them. Plus, adorable yellow and green accents that stand out.

Overall, these ones have a more playful and colorful vibe, but still capture the classic WYNK aesthetic. The design is also clean, with the brand name down the side instead of being patterned all over. The summertime vibes are there, making these feel like the obvious choice for a darty, boat day, or beach day.

More Milligrams, Less Money

The average price for a 5mg THC beverage is around $6. These lemonades are $6.75 a can, but each one has 10mg THC, so you’re getting double the high for about the same price. And WYNK loves to reward loyalty. With the subscribe and save option, you save 20%, bringing the price closer to $5.50, which is a stellar price tag for this much THC.

Overall, these are well worth the buy and a decent option if you’re on a tighter budget. You get a high dose for a moderate price, plus the bright flavors that are easy to drink.

Get Squeezed (WYNK, Wink)

The Strawberry Lemonade has joined my THC drink rotation officially. It’s hard to stop drinking, and it has dethroned the seltzers, becoming my favorite WYNK bevvie. But the classic Lemonade is easy for anyone to love (duh, it’s lemonade), and the Raspberry Lemonade is a softer, fruitier taste. With a chill high and a cheap price tag, there’s not much to dunk on. The WYNK Lemonades are lovable and light, but still potent.

