WYNK THC Seltzer Has a New Seasonal Summer Flavor That’s Lighter Than Air

WYNK just released a Mandarin Pomelo THC Seltzer for the summer. This limited-edition flavor is super delicate with a subtle orange flavor and lots of bubbles. The airy taste and lovely high make this a great choice for summer 2025, especially if you love a gentle drink.

Balanced for Summer

Most WYNK seltzers come in two dosage options: 2.5mg Delta-9 THC or 5mg. The limited edition summer flavor only comes in a 5mg dose, which is wonderful for me, but maybe not for people who want to take it slower.

Everyone should pace themselves and listen to their bodies, but I find 5mg THC to be a decent starting point for the average person. So if you’re excited to dive into the Mandarin Pomelo pool, have one and see how you feel. The 5mg CBD in the recipe also helps balance out the THC for a smoother ride.

Earned the Title “Social Tonic”

If you know me, you know I love CBD. This 1:1 ratio creates a sublime entourage effect, where the THC lifts you up and the CBD helps mellow you out. What more could a stoner ask for?

WYNK says the effects from these start within 10-15 minutes, but my experience was slightly more delayed. I didn’t start to feel much until around the 25-minute mark, and from there it was a steady come-up. To be fair, I drank three of these in a row, so that’s why my come-up was slow and consistent. But I could feel a gentle elevation after the first one.

The high from this drink is just as it should be: easygoing and cheerful. It had me feeling social and comfortable, making it a rad choice if you have any get-togethers you’re not looking forward to. It loosens you up without making you too loose, ya know, like how we tend to get on tequila.

Light on the Flavor, Heavy on the Bubbles

The Mandarin Pomelo flavor is certainly light with a hint of citrus, but could be more flavorful. There’s no burst of orange-y goodness or succulence to the profile. It’s somewhat watery, which is ideal if you’re looking for an airy, subtle flavor. Ultimately, you do have to make some sacrifices when you go for a zero-sugar, zero-cal beverage.

The texture is extra bubbly, satisfying people who want an explosion of fizziness in every sip. Even after being opened for a while, the drink maintained its intense bubbles. In my opinion, this makes it wonderful for mixing with other ingredients, such as orange juice, to bring out a richer flavor while enjoying the bubbles.

Mandarin Pomelo sounds exotic and intriguing. However, oranges — the typical orange we all know and have struggled to peel open — are the hybrid child of mandarins and pomelos. So really, these drinks are simply orange-flavored.

Wink, Wink

There is something so easy to love about the WYNK brand. It’s playful and modern but not overly trendy. The cans are covered with the Ws, Ys, Ns, and Ks, making for an endearing alphabet soup-style design. The bright colors are hard to resist and match the drink flavors beautifully, which is satisfying when you’re sipping on them.

Of course, the whole WYNK/wink thing is adorable. And every can has a doodled set of eyes giving you that saucy wink, like “hey buddy, wanna get high?” While some brands are leaning toward simplified packaging, and others are going overboard, WYNK has found a stunning middle ground that’s appealing and accessible.

Bulk Deals for Budgeters

The WYNK drinks are a decent deal. If you buy a six-pack, they’re $6 per can, which is the average for 5mg drinks. But you can get more bang for your buck if you order a 12-pack or 24-pack, bringing you closer to $5.50 per can.

Like I said, $6 is the norm for this kind of drink. But I think there are other THC drinks with the same THC dose and price, minus the CBD. The 5mg CBD here creates a more enjoyable and soothing high, so when weighing your options, don’t forget to put the CBD on the scale.

A Subtle Citrus for Summer

If you want bold, loud flavors, this drink might not hit the mark for you. On the other hand, people who prefer delicate and elusive flavor profiles, the WYNK Mandarin Pomelo THC Seltzer should be your new summer bevvie. It’s light and citrusy, and delivers an even, enjoyable high.

Other Citrus Summer Drinks to Try

Enjoy a whopping 10mg THC with the Upstate Elevator THC Yuzu Lemonade Spritz, as well as a smooth lemony flavor with a sweet yuzu taste.

The citrus flavor in the BRĒZ OG Lemon Elderflower THC Drink is punchier and herbier, creating a robust flavor profile that’s better for people who want a stronger taste. These contain 5mg THC, 10mg CBD, and Lion’s Mane for a very unique high.

The Out of Office Cucumber Melon Lime THC Drink just has that whisper of citrusy lime, mimicking the lightness of WYNK’s drink with some other flavor elements. And with 5mg THC and 10mg CBD, it’s even more relaxing.