In Wyoming, 1,000 Firefighters Are Fighting 2 Wildfires

Wyoming is currently facing a significant challenge as multiple wildfires are burning. A thousand firefighters are battling the two separate disasters: the Elk Fire in Bighorn National Forest and the Pack Trail Fire, situated in Bridger-Teton National Forest.

The scale of the fires is immense, with more than 100,000 acres affected between the two.

Evacuations have been ordered across Sheridan County and west of Dubois. The heat and dry, windy conditions have fueled the spread of these wildfires. U.S. Highway 14, one of the main roads across the state, has shut down between Dayton and Burgess Junction.

the Elk Fire Burning in Bighorn National Forest, Wyoming, on september 3o, 2024. (Photo by Gallo Images/Orbital Horizon/Copernicus Sentinel Data 2024)

Gov. Mark Gordon issued an emergency transport order to protect livestock and the significant agriculture industry in the area. This order eases restrictions on cargo size and extends driving hours, both of which can help speed up transportation to safer areas. The state also received a USDA Disaster Declaration, which will assist in agriculture recovery from the wildfire damages.

Wyoming has already dealt with historical levels of wildfires this year. One of the biggest on record occurred earlier in late summer, when the House Draw Fire burned 175,000 acres, causing losses over $25 million.

Elk Fire

elk fire on October 8, 2024. (U.S. Forest Service/Bighorn National Forest/facebook)

The Elk Fire in Wyoming is reaching historical levels. It has become the largest fire in the Bighorn National Forest’s 100-year recorded history. It has reached 73,000 acres and is said to be 10% contained, according to the latest update.

In the early going, crews were focused on playing defense to attempt to limit its spread, but the unusual weather conditions and its expanded growth have forced a more offensive approach over recent days.

The cause of the fire is said to be a lightning bolt that struck on Sept. 27.

In an update on Monday morning, it was said that 680 personnel were in the area to fight the Elk Fire. Two homes have been destroyed, according to KTVQ.

Pack Trail Fire

U.S. Forest Service-Bridger-Teton National Forest/facebook

The Pack Trail Fire is the smaller of the two wildfires, but it is still causing considerable damage. It has spread across more than 54,000 acres and is 60% contained.

This wildfire was also a result of a lightning bolt that struck on Sept. 15. What made this one grow in intensity was that it eventually linked up with another wildfire in Fish Creek, accelerating the two smaller disturbances into a major issue.

The Pack Trail Fire has 563 personnel at its disposal.