Sophie Turner Goes Fully Evil in the First ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Trailer

The Jean Grey/Phoenix saga was one of the greatest plot lines in the history of X-Men comics. In the late 1970s, Uncanny X-Men introduced the story of Jean Grey who, after coming in contact with some radiation while on a space mission or something, gains some overwhelming new telekinetic powers. Wrestling with the weight of these new abilities, she returns to Earth, renames herself “Phoenix,” and goes on an increasingly evil rampage. She even literally eats a star at one point.

Phoenix made a brief appearance at the end of X2 and had a middling role in 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand, but now, she’s finally getting an entire movie of her own. On Wednesday night, Fox released the first trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix, starring Game of Thrones‘s Sophie Turner. And, from the look of the trailer, it seems like one of the comic’s greatest storylines is about to get its due on the big screen.

Videos by VICE

The two-minute clip opens with a young Grey who goes to Professor X for help to understand her powers, presumably after causing the car crash we see later.

“You think you can fix me?” Grey asks in the trailer.

“Jean, you are not broken,” James McAvoy’s Professor X replies.

From there, we cut to Turner’s grown-up Grey, who starts to turn on her fellow X-Men and wreak some serious havoc. “They’re right to fear me,” Grey says, before giving a very, very foreboding stare.

The upcoming film is written and directed by Simon Kinberg and also stars Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique and Michael Fassbender as Magneto. It’s set to hit theaters on February 14, 2019, so we’ll have to wait until next Valentine’s Day to see if Sophie Turner will eat an entire sun.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow VICE on Twitter.