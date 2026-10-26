Xbox Announces Surprising Partner to Bring in New Game Pass Subscribers

Xbox has announced yet another way for consumers to pick up an Xbox Game Pass subscription and get a taste of the evolving library of titles.

Xbox Game Pass is Teaming Up With T-Mobile

Xbox Game Pass and its offerings continue to evolve under the leadership of Asha Sharma and this week brings another surprising team-up for the subscription game service.

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Today, T-Mobile announced T-Mix, giving customers in the U.S. more choice and flexibility over the benefits included in their wireless plan, including XBOX Game Pass.

Beginning in November, eligible T-Mix customers can choose Game Pass Ultimate or Premium, unlocking an instant library of games playable on the devices they already own, including XBOX consoles, Smart TVs, PCs, and more.

This is the first time that XBOX Game Pass will be available through a wireless plan in the U.S., giving more players another way to jump in and play.

“T-Mix Standard starts at $55/month for one line and includes 1 Pick; T-Mix More starts at $75/month for one line and includes 2 Picks; and T-Mix Loaded starts at $95/month for one line and includes 3 Picks. All with AutoPay, plus taxes and fees. T-Mix will also be available for 55+, military and veterans, first responders and college students — bringing the same choice and flexibility at a discounted price.”

The T-Mobile mix joins Discord in the handful of options consumers have to tag an Xbox Game Pass subscription onto some other service they are already paying for. It should be interesting to see if this actually succeeds in driving up Xbox Game Pass numbers of not.

There have been rumors circulated that big changes could be coming to Xbox Game Pass to create a more a la carte pricing model, so it will be interesting to see how these sorts of partnerships change if that sort of adjustment does come to Xbox Game Pass in the future.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more details on Xbox Game Pass.

T-Mobile customers can choose Game Pass Ultimate or Premium in their T-Mix beginning in November.