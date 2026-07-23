Xbox Backward Compatibility Comes to PC With Four Titles

After years of requests, Xbox is finally rolling out a new feature to support Xbox Backward Compatibility on PC and handhelds.

Four Classic Xbox Games Are Available Now on PC and Handhelds

As xbox continues trying to pivot the news cycle away from the recent massive wave of layoffs, it is releasing a handful of new announcements. Earlier this week the company confirmed all the titles that are coming to Xbox Game Pass in late July and early August and now it is announcing support for a frequently requested PC feature.

Videos by VICE

Starting this week, Xbox is introducing support for Backward Compatibility on PC. This new feature will make it easier to play classic Xbox games from previous generations on PC and handhelds like the ROG Xbox Ally.

The feature is launching in early release this week with just a few titles supported.

“This marks the beginning of a broader effort to preserve XBOX games from the past and bring them to PC over time. And we are not just enabling you to play them on PC. We are also adding new features to make your gaming experience better than ever.”

Here is the full list of games that now support Backward Compatibility on PC and supported handheld devices:

BLiNX: The Time Sweeper

Conker: Live and Reloaded

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

Fuzion Frenzy

All four games are now available for purchase on PC and also included with all Xbox Game Pass plans. If you already own a digital license for these games on console, that license now carries over to your PC or handheld.

An added bonus is that the new support also comes along with a handful of new features and enhancements. Players can customize graphics settings, including up to 4x resolution upscaling, VSync support, Fullscreen and Windowed display modes, anisotropic filtering, enhanced anti-aliasing, and more. These games also include customizable language and audio settings.

These titles do not include Achievements right now, but that support will be coming sometime in the next few months. Players can expect additional original Xbox games to get Achievement support in the near future, as well.

“We plan to add even more features to XBOX Backward Compatibility games in the future. I’m excited to share that later this year we will be bringing one of the top fan-requested features to select original XBOX games on both console and PC: Achievements.”

Xbox Play Anywhere and Xbox Cloud Gaming also allow gamers to access these classic games from the past on their Xbox console, cloud, PC, and handheld devices.

Be sure to check back soon for more Xbox news and updates. The four original Xbox games that were announced are available now via Xbox Backward Compatibiltiy on PC and handhelds.