Xbox Begins Rolling Out New Customization Features and Improved Remote Play

The latest round of potential major updates for Xbox console owners is rolling out to Xbox Insiders now and includes some brand new customization options to make your console feel more unique.

After last week’s very exciting Disc to Digital feature reveal, Xbox is back once again with another round of features for Xbox Insiders to test out. The latest round of updates arrived this week and are all designed to give players more choice, more control, and easier ways to stay connected to their games and communities.

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The features range in focus from customizing the console start up to optimizing remote play and downloading games more seamlessly.

Here is a high-level overview of each feature included in the update:

Startup Animation – Starting today, Xbox Insiders can choose which startup animation they see, with options spanning from XBOX One through the latest generation. Whether revisiting a favorite era or celebrating their XBOX journey, players can select the experience that feels right for them. This new setting can be found under Settings > System > Startup , where players can also still choose whether the animation plays with sound or not.

– Starting today, Xbox Insiders can choose which startup animation they see, with options spanning from XBOX One through the latest generation. Whether revisiting a favorite era or celebrating their XBOX journey, players can select the experience that feels right for them. This new setting can be found under , where players can also still choose whether the animation plays with sound or not. Badge Showcase Customization – XBOX Insiders have more control over how those badges are showcased, with the ability to feature up to five badges in their profile card showcase and hide individual badges from their public profile.

– XBOX Insiders have more control over how those badges are showcased, with the ability to feature up to five badges in their profile card showcase and hide individual badges from their public profile. New Local Search Feature – XBOX Insiders can use a new local search feature to quickly find specific games and achievements within large lists. Available in My games & apps, official club achievement lists, and profile achievement history, local search works alongside existing filters and sorting options to help players find what they’re looking for faster.

– XBOX Insiders can use a new local search feature to quickly find specific games and achievements within large lists. Available in My games & apps, official club achievement lists, and profile achievement history, local search works alongside existing filters and sorting options to help players find what they’re looking for faster. Improved Remote Play Experience – XBOX Insiders in Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha on XBOX Series X|S can preview higher-quality XBOX Remote Play streaming, with support for up to 1440p resolution and increased video bitrates for sharper visuals and smoother gameplay on supported devices.

– XBOX Insiders in Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha on XBOX Series X|S can preview higher-quality XBOX Remote Play streaming, with support for up to 1440p resolution and increased video bitrates for sharper visuals and smoother gameplay on supported devices. Download While You Play on Cloud – Starting today, downloads can continue in the background while players stream when network conditions allow, helping reduce wait times and keep gameplay uninterrupted. XBOX Series X|S players will see the biggest gains. Players can find this setting under Settings > Cloud gaming > Streaming preferences and turn it off at any time. As with all Insider features, feedback is welcome.

– Starting today, downloads can continue in the background while players stream when network conditions allow, helping reduce wait times and keep gameplay uninterrupted. XBOX Series X|S players will see the biggest gains. Players can find this setting under preferences and turn it off at any time. As with all Insider features, feedback is welcome. Voice Clarity – XBOX Insiders on Xbox Series X|S can test Voice Clarity, an enhanced audio experience that helps reduce everyday background noise, making it easier for players to stay connected and communicate clearly with friends and teammates.

It should be very interesting to see how well these features work for the Xbox Insiders audience and which ones might make their way to the general Xbox player base in the near future.

Be sure to check back soon for more Xbox news and updates.

All of the new features are currently rolling out to Xbox Insiders and do not currently have release dates for the general audience.