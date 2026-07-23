Xbox Begins To Roll Out Ad-Supported Game Streaming Tests

Xbox is officially testing a new ad-supported way to stream select games with the Xbox Insiders audience as a potential solution to affordability concerns from the gaming community.

Xbox Ad-Supported Game Streaming Details Explained

Screenshot: Xbox

Xbox is continuing to evolve and change in the era of Asha Sharma with the latest major new feature rolling out to Xbox Insiders. According to a new announcement from Xbox, the company is beginning to test ad-supported way to stream select games.

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The test kicked off on July 23, 2026 and during the test period Xbox Insiders with an Xbox account will be able to stream games they own for free with ads. Players will have one hour session limits across supported devices and regions.

For now, Xbox is insistent that the ad experience will not interrupt the gameplay. These are the guidelines the company outlines for the ad-supported services:

We start with the player. Ads should create value.

We do not interrupt the flow of gameplay.

We hold ads to the same quality bar as our content.

We’re clear about what’s advertising.

We make sure ads fit what players expect on each platform.

Additionally, the announcement pointed out that for many players, the device they already own now allows them to stream games with Xbox.

“Cloud can also help Xbox One owners play newer games built for Xbox Series X|S without needing to purchase new hardware right away. That can be especially meaningful in places where consoles are harder to find or less affordable, giving more players another way to access great games on devices they already have.”

It’s very interesting to see Xbox position ad-supported cloud gaming as a potential solution to increasing console prices and shortages. The language used in the announcement is definitely focused on adding this option as a way to combat growing concerns around affordability.

It will be very interesting to see how the Xbox community reacts to this feature when it eventually makes its way to a wider audience beyond the Xbox Insiders program.

At this time, there is no officially confirmation that the feature will definitely roll out more widely and there is also no estimated timeline for how long it may need to remain in testing.

This new test follows the massive layoffs that hit Xbox earlier in July. There are still more positions that will be eliminated throughout the rest of the fiscal year, but details on those have not been announced yet.

Be sure to check back soon for more details and updates on the Xbox ad-supported game streaming test and other new features.