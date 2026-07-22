Xbox Reportedly Canceled an Unannounced Bethesda PvP FPS

Xbox may have canceled an unannounced Bethesda PvP FPS in 2025. According to a former employee, the unreleased title was reportedly scrapped at Bethesda Softworks. Although the project’s identity remains unknown, it may have been MachineGames’ rumored competitive shooter, codenamed “Platinum.”

Bethesda Canceled an Unannounced PvP FPS in 2025

Screenshot: Bethesda, Xbox

According to a recent LinkedIn post from former Bethesda producer Alex Jones, an FPS game that was in development at the company was canceled. The ex-Bethesda employee doesn’t list the name of the project but reveals that it was a PvP title that they had been working on before it was scrapped.

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Jones described his involvement with the project on his résumé: “Supported production on an unannounced PvP FPS title (subsequently cancelled), contributing to scheduling and cross-team coordination.” It’s unclear which team under Bethesda Softworks was working on the project. However, according to Jones’ résumé update, it appears that the game was canceled while Bethesda was under Xbox ownership.

Screenshot: LinkedIn

While Alex Jones doesn’t confirm the project’s identity, the discovery has led to speculation that it could have been a previously leaked MachineGames game called “Platinum.” If these theories are accurate, it would mean that the Wolfenstein studio’s competitive PvP shooter has now been scrapped. Of course, this is pure speculation at this point, as the project listed on Jones’ résumé was unannounced and has no name.

Was the Canceled Bethesda FPS MachineGames’ Project Platinum?

Screenshot: Bethesda, Xbox

In 2023, a MachineGames PvP title called “Platinum” was leaked in court documents from the FTC v. Microsoft lawsuit. In 2025, we got more details about the project from veteran games journalist Jeff Gerstmann. During a livestream, Gerstmann read a report that described the game as “Rainbow 6 Siege and Counterstrike put together.”

He also described a handful of its maps and its art style: “Not amazing graphics, but meant to run on lower spec PCs. I was told it was all over the place with a few different maps. Like Middle Eastern architecture. And another one with fancy train stations. It was not too dissimilar to the art style of The Finals, but normal.”

Sound familiar? Given that MachineGames is technically under Bethesda Softworks, the canceled game certainly sounds like Project Platinum. Then again, that is just guesswork. Regardless, it appears that a PvP FPS was, at one time, in development at a Bethesda Softworks studio. However, according to one of its former producers, the game has now been scrapped.

Screenshot: Bethesda

The timing is also interesting, as following the major Xbox Layoffs, there has been reports claiming that MachineGames is now being refocused on a new Wolfenstein project. Perhaps some developers were moved from the leaked competitive shooter to the much-anticipated sequel. For now, however, there is no confirmation that the canceled Bethesda project was Project Platinum or that MachineGames was the studio developing it.