Xbox Confirms Mythic Achievement Details and Rollout Plans

After weeks of leaks and rumors, Xbox is finally ready to officially confirm Mythic Achievements and roll them out to Xbox Insiders.

How Xbox Mythic Achievements Work

The Xbox community has been speculating about Mythic Achievements for a long time and after weeks of speculation Xbox has finally confirmed the feature. At the moment, Mythic Achievements are only available for Xbox Insiders, but the rest of the Xbox ecosystem should gain access to them soon.

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Players earn a Mythic Achievements when they complete all original achievements for a game. Achievements added later through DLC or updates aren’t required, and once you’ve earned Mythic status, it’s yours to keep.

Mythic Achievements have already been added to eligible games you completed in the past, including XBOX 360 titles. So, (if you’re an Xbox Insider) the next time you visit your profile, you may discover that some of your favorite games have already reached Mythic status.

Profiles now also include a new Gaming tab, where players can see their achievements, track their next Gamerscore milestone badge, and revisit the games they’ve completed. Mythic Achievements stand out in the achievement history with a heroic frame, making it easy to see how many you’ve already earned.

Players will also be able to visit their friends’ Gaming tabs to see what they’ve accomplished and discover which games they’ve taken to Mythic.

A new progress bar at the top of each game’s achievement list shows how close gamers are to Mythic status, with an option to focus on the original achievements they still need. Achievement added later are clearly tagged as “add-on,” so you’ll always know what counts toward Mythic.

Hopefully Xbox is able to quickly gather feedback needed for this feature, so that it can be rolled out to all Xbox gamers sooner than later.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Xbox news and updates.

Xbox Mythic Achievements are available now for Xbox Insiders and will be releasing to the wider Xbox audience in the near future.