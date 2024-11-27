Save a Ton on The Xbox Wireless Controller Through These Black Friday Deals

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Alright, I’ll be the first to admit it: I’ve broken my fair share of controllers after getting my ass whooped in FIFA. If you’re like me and need to replace a controller because you’re a sore loser, or you’re just a normal person looking for a great deal (this is probably the majority), boy have we found one for you.

This Black Friday, Walmart and Amazon are offering an amazing deal on the standard Xbox Controller, allowing you to get one of the best controller’s the Xbox comes with at a huge discount.

Normally, the controller will run you a full $59.99, but this Black Friday you can save $20 and get the controller on a crazy discount. Even the controllers with badass colorways are on a discount too. You can get the Daystrike Camo skin for $44.99, saving $20 from the original $64.99 price tag.

I’ve played more Xbox than I’d like to admit (shoutout to OG FIFA, Black Ops 1, and even a lil’ Fortnite) and one of my favorite controllers is the one the console comes with. Microsoft knows how to do a lot of things correctly, and this controller is a key example.

The Xbox Wireless Controller

Not only can you save a pretty good amount on a great product, but you can even customize it to your heart’s content. The Xbox Controller comes in either a base black or white, or you can choose from nearly a dozen more colorful options.

The base black and white are the cheapest, but if you’ve got an extra $5 lying around, you can upgrade the controller to one of the dope Camo designs including the red Daystrike we mentioned above, Arctic Camo like you’re sniping on Hoth, and the blue Mineral Camo for underwater gamers (we know you’re out there).

No matter which controller color you decide to go with, you’re getting one of the best controllers Xbox has on offer. Each controller also comes with a tidy $20 in savings in a deal that probably won’t come around again any time soon.

This controller is great because it’s suitable for all play styles. It doesn’t matter if you’re a NBA 2K God, Master Chief’s worst enemy, or you’re a Starfield explorer. This controller caters to all, and with all the different colors, you can truly make it your own this Black Friday.