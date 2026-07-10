Xbox Disc-to-Digital Feature Could be Arriving Much Sooner Than Expected

Rumors and leaks have been circulating for a while that Xbox is working on a disc-to-digital feature for the Project Helix generation, but a new update for Xbox Insiders has sparked some theories that it could be ready even sooner.

Screenshot: Microsoft

Xbox has not officially announced the long-rumored disc-to-digital feature, but many industry insiders have speculated that it is already in the works. The assumption has been that the feature may launch during the Project Helix console generation, but some new intel suggests that it’s possible the wait won’t be quite that long.

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This week Xbox Insiders did not receive any update, but Brad Rossetti from the Xbox team did share this message: “XBOX Insiders on console, as you have seen we paused flighting this week as we prep for week next.

Thanks for being patient! The wait is worth the wait, I promise.“

Although Rossetti’s message was pretty vague and didn’t hint at a particular feature that the next tests would focus on, some of the responses to his message sparked an interesting conversation.

Windows Central editor (and host of the XB2 Podcast) Jez Corden quote tweeted Rossetti’s message and said, “Positron commeth.” In the comments, Jez went on to confirm that he really does think this is the disc to digital update. He claims that Xbox Play Anywhere will give you the entitlement to switch from disc to digital to play on PC.

For those unfamiliar, “Positron” is the name that has been used in reports about the rumored disc-to-digital feature Xbox is working on. Rumors popped up a few months ago in response to some code snippets that seemed to confirm the initiative.

Although there are rumors that Xbox may want to take the Project Helix fully digital, it’s quite possible the vocal backlash against PlayStation’s recent announcement about physical media could inspire Xbox to take a different approach.

Xbox has been getting a ton of negative press lately surrounding mass layoffs and selling off studios, so it’s likely the team is looking to shift the narrative quickly and find some kind of positive news or feature to announce. If the Xbox team is able to come out with an official disc-to-digital feature while the physical media stories are still circulating, it could provide a win for the team.

At this time, Xbox has not confirmed the disc to digital feature. Be sure to check back soon for more updates and news when the next Xbox Insiders features arrive.